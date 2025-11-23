TIUA Launches National Family Restoration & Re-Entry Initiative to Empower Returning Citizens and Strengthen Families Through Faith and Education
TIUA launches a national Christ-centered Family Restoration & Re-Entry Initiative to restore families, empower returning citizens, and strengthen communities through faith, education, chaplaincy training, and leadership development. This movement provides pathways for healing, economic stability, and spiritual transformation for individuals and families impacted by incarceration.
Pensacola, FL, November 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A national Christian initiative restoring families, empowering returning citizens, and strengthening communities through faith, education, and transformation.
“TIUA is committed to restoring families, empowering returning citizens, and transforming communities through Christ-centered education and compassionate leadership.” — Office of Institutional Affairs, TIUA
Trinity International University of Ambassadors (TIUA), TIUA School of Business, and Trinity International Chaplaincy Institute Announce National “Family Restoration & Re-Entry Initiative”
A Christ-Centered Movement to Restore Families, Empower Returning Citizens, and Transform Communities by Bridging Gaps and Changing Lives
Trinity International University of Ambassadors (TIUA), together with the TIUA School of Business and the Trinity International Chaplaincy Institute, announces the launch of the TIUA Family Restoration & Re-Entry Initiative. This national Christ-centered program is dedicated to restoring families, empowering returning citizens, and strengthening communities through faith, education, and compassionate leadership. The initiative reflects TIUA’s mission of bridging gaps and changing lives to the glory of God.
TIUA’s vision is rooted in Isaiah 61:1: “He has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, proclaim freedom for the captives, and release from darkness the prisoners.” The university recognizes the urgent need to support individuals and families affected by incarceration. America needs this movement now more than ever, as families, communities, and returning citizens seek real pathways to healing, restoration, and hope.
This initiative creates a pathway of restoration through education, leadership development, spiritual healing, economic empowerment, and family rebuilding.
The initiative is carried out through three TIUA institutions:
Trinity International University of Ambassadors (TIUA)
TIUA provides Associate, Bachelor’s, and Master’s degree programs in leadership, ministry, humanitarian studies, Christian counseling, and global impact. Students gain the academic preparation and spiritual formation needed to rebuild their futures.
www.tiuaonline.school
TIUA School of Business
The School of Business equips returning citizens with entrepreneurship training, organizational leadership, nonprofit management, financial literacy, digital marketing, and workforce readiness. These programs help participants build sustainable careers and generational stability.
Trinity International Chaplaincy Institute
The Chaplaincy Institute offers chaplaincy certification, trauma-informed pastoral care, crisis counseling, prison chaplaincy training, and spiritual mentorship. These programs support emotional healing and spiritual restoration.
The TIUA Family Restoration & Re-Entry Initiative focuses on rebuilding families by offering Christ-centered family restoration curriculum, parenting and marriage rebuilding, trauma recovery, communication strengthening, and reconnecting families to faith-based communities. TIUA also serves children of incarcerated parents through its annual Christmas outreach, offering gifts, emotional support, and spiritual encouragement.
TIUA invites re-entry programs, churches, nonprofits, transitional housing leaders, chaplains, ministries, and community partners to join this movement. “At TIUA, we do not judge individuals by their past. We honor who they are becoming through Christ. This initiative bridges gaps, restores dignity, and changes lives to the glory of God,” said the Office of Institutional Affairs.
The initiative aims to reduce recidivism, restore families, support trauma recovery, promote financial stability, equip leaders, prevent generational incarceration, and transform communities through education and faith. TIUA believes that when God restores one life, entire generations can be redeemed.
About TIUA and Affiliate Institutions
Trinity International University of Ambassadors (TIUA) is a global Christian university focused on leadership, ministry, humanitarian work, and Kingdom transformation.
www.tiuaonline.school
www.trinityiua.org
www.trinitybusiness.org
TIUA School of Business empowers individuals through entrepreneurship and financial literacy.
Trinity International Chaplaincy Institute prepares chaplains and spiritual caregivers to serve in prisons, hospitals, ministries, and communities.
Together, these institutions exist to educate, restore, empower, and transform lives for the glory of God.
Media Contact
Office of Institutional Affairs
Trinity International University of Ambassadors
Duluth, Georgia & Pensacola, Florida
info@tiuambassadors.org
www.tiuaonline.school
www.trinityiua.org
Office of Institutional Affairs
Trinity International University of Ambassadors
“TIUA is committed to restoring families, empowering returning citizens, and transforming communities through Christ-centered education and compassionate leadership.” — Office of Institutional Affairs, TIUA
Trinity International University of Ambassadors (TIUA), TIUA School of Business, and Trinity International Chaplaincy Institute Announce National “Family Restoration & Re-Entry Initiative”
A Christ-Centered Movement to Restore Families, Empower Returning Citizens, and Transform Communities by Bridging Gaps and Changing Lives
Trinity International University of Ambassadors (TIUA), together with the TIUA School of Business and the Trinity International Chaplaincy Institute, announces the launch of the TIUA Family Restoration & Re-Entry Initiative. This national Christ-centered program is dedicated to restoring families, empowering returning citizens, and strengthening communities through faith, education, and compassionate leadership. The initiative reflects TIUA’s mission of bridging gaps and changing lives to the glory of God.
TIUA’s vision is rooted in Isaiah 61:1: “He has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, proclaim freedom for the captives, and release from darkness the prisoners.” The university recognizes the urgent need to support individuals and families affected by incarceration. America needs this movement now more than ever, as families, communities, and returning citizens seek real pathways to healing, restoration, and hope.
This initiative creates a pathway of restoration through education, leadership development, spiritual healing, economic empowerment, and family rebuilding.
The initiative is carried out through three TIUA institutions:
Trinity International University of Ambassadors (TIUA)
TIUA provides Associate, Bachelor’s, and Master’s degree programs in leadership, ministry, humanitarian studies, Christian counseling, and global impact. Students gain the academic preparation and spiritual formation needed to rebuild their futures.
www.tiuaonline.school
TIUA School of Business
The School of Business equips returning citizens with entrepreneurship training, organizational leadership, nonprofit management, financial literacy, digital marketing, and workforce readiness. These programs help participants build sustainable careers and generational stability.
Trinity International Chaplaincy Institute
The Chaplaincy Institute offers chaplaincy certification, trauma-informed pastoral care, crisis counseling, prison chaplaincy training, and spiritual mentorship. These programs support emotional healing and spiritual restoration.
The TIUA Family Restoration & Re-Entry Initiative focuses on rebuilding families by offering Christ-centered family restoration curriculum, parenting and marriage rebuilding, trauma recovery, communication strengthening, and reconnecting families to faith-based communities. TIUA also serves children of incarcerated parents through its annual Christmas outreach, offering gifts, emotional support, and spiritual encouragement.
TIUA invites re-entry programs, churches, nonprofits, transitional housing leaders, chaplains, ministries, and community partners to join this movement. “At TIUA, we do not judge individuals by their past. We honor who they are becoming through Christ. This initiative bridges gaps, restores dignity, and changes lives to the glory of God,” said the Office of Institutional Affairs.
The initiative aims to reduce recidivism, restore families, support trauma recovery, promote financial stability, equip leaders, prevent generational incarceration, and transform communities through education and faith. TIUA believes that when God restores one life, entire generations can be redeemed.
About TIUA and Affiliate Institutions
Trinity International University of Ambassadors (TIUA) is a global Christian university focused on leadership, ministry, humanitarian work, and Kingdom transformation.
www.tiuaonline.school
www.trinityiua.org
www.trinitybusiness.org
TIUA School of Business empowers individuals through entrepreneurship and financial literacy.
Trinity International Chaplaincy Institute prepares chaplains and spiritual caregivers to serve in prisons, hospitals, ministries, and communities.
Together, these institutions exist to educate, restore, empower, and transform lives for the glory of God.
Media Contact
Office of Institutional Affairs
Trinity International University of Ambassadors
Duluth, Georgia & Pensacola, Florida
info@tiuambassadors.org
www.tiuaonline.school
www.trinityiua.org
Office of Institutional Affairs
Trinity International University of Ambassadors
Contact
TIUAContact
Office of Institutional Affairs, TIUA
(888) 727-8885
www.trinityiua.org
Office of Institutional Affairs, TIUA
(888) 727-8885
www.trinityiua.org
Categories