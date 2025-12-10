iFyber Expands Analytical Capabilities with Launch of Advanced LC-MS Services
iFyber has expanded its LC-MS analytical capabilities with advanced Orbitrap and UHPLC technology and the addition of industry experts Gary Schultz, PhD, and Brian Hoffman. The enhanced platform boosts sensitivity and analytical depth, supporting proteomics, metabolomics, E&L, and contaminant testing, strengthening iFyber’s mission to deliver high-quality, decision-driving preclinical insights.
Ithaca, NY, December 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- iFyber, LLC, a global preclinical contract research organization (CRO), has announced the expansion of its advanced Liquid Chromatography–Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS) analytical services through the addition of a leading-edge equipment platform and two senior technical experts. These additions expand iFyber’s analytical portfolio and further its mission to support the pharma, biologics, and medical device fields through high-quality science, timely turnaround, and decision-driving insight.
Powered by the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Excedion Pro BioPharma Mass Spectrometer and the Vanquish Neo UHPLC, iFyber’s LC-MS system offers exceptional resolution, selectivity, and sensitivity. The system delves into the unknown, identifying proteins, metabolites, lipids and other molecules in complex samples. iFyber’s nanoflow LC-MS/MS with high-resolution accurate-mass capability enables analyses not possible with many other LC-MS solutions.
To support the expansion, iFyber has appointed two industry leaders: Gary Schultz, PhD, as LC-MS Fellow, and Brian Hoffman as Technical Director. Gary joins iFyber after 10 years consulting with a world leader in LC-MS equipment development and a prior 20-year career with Advion, now part of IQVIA. Brian brings over 28 years of experience leading LC-MS method development, validation, and sample analysis across multiple therapeutic applications at Advion and IQVIA. Their leadership enhances iFyber’s ability to deliver reliable, high-quality analytical support across a wide range of client programs.
“Expanding our LC-MS capability represents a major step forward for iFyber and our clients,” said Greg Mouchka, iFyber’s President. “With the capabilities of this team and equipment platform, we become a truly transformative service provider that compares favorably to any in the industry.”
Gary Schultz added, “LC-MS technology continues to advance at a steady pace, providing sensitivity that allows us to tease out very small differences in complex samples. This enables us to offer exceptional value to our clients.” Brian Hoffman commented, “I am excited to join a customer-focused team of scientists who can leverage my LC-MS experience alongside iFyber’s analytical offerings to collaboratively solve previously intractable industry challenges.”
iFyber’s LC-MS services meet the needs of developers across diverse sectors, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and advanced materials. Applications include untargeted proteomics, metabolomics, and lipidomics to identify and quantify biomolecules with ultra-high accuracy. The system and team are also well positioned to perform extractables and leachables (E&L) testing for material safety and compliance; environmental and contaminant analysis to detect trace compounds in complex matrices; and post-sterilization assessments to evaluate stability, degradation, and peptide cross-linking following processing.
The expansion of LC-MS capabilities strengthens iFyber’s mission to bridge chemistry, biology, and engineering through comprehensive analytical and preclinical research services. By combining cutting-edge instrumentation with deep scientific expertise, iFyber bolsters their clients’ scientific capabilities to help bring safer, more effective technologies to market.
For more information on iFyber’s LC-MS analytical services, visit www.ifyber.com.
