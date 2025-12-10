iFyber Expands Analytical Capabilities with Launch of Advanced LC-MS Services

iFyber has expanded its LC-MS analytical capabilities with advanced Orbitrap and UHPLC technology and the addition of industry experts Gary Schultz, PhD, and Brian Hoffman. The enhanced platform boosts sensitivity and analytical depth, supporting proteomics, metabolomics, E&L, and contaminant testing, strengthening iFyber’s mission to deliver high-quality, decision-driving preclinical insights.