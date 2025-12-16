Behavioral Health Services of Virginia Launches Statewide Telehealth Therapy with Immediate Appointments
Richmond, VA, December 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Behavioral Health Services of Virginia (BHSVA) today announced the official launch of its statewide telehealth therapy program, providing children, teens, adults, and families across Virginia with immediate access to licensed mental health professionals from the comfort of home.
With offices in Richmond, Fredericksburg, and Norfolk, BHSVA now extends therapy access online through a secure, HIPAA-compliant virtual platform. Clients can request an appointment instantly at https://bhsva.clientsecure.me/request/clinician.
A New Era of Accessible Mental Health Care in Virginia
BHSVA’s telehealth program provides:
Individual therapy
Family & couples therapy
Outpatient counseling
Mental health skill-building support
Crisis stabilization connections
Continuity of care for those discharged from hospitals or community placement
BHSVA accepts all insurance — including Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial plans. Many clients will pay no out-of-pocket cost for telehealth visits.
Learn more:
https://bhsva.net
“With so many families facing stress, anxiety, trauma, and the pressures of daily life, we wanted to remove barriers,” said Demario Adkins, CEO of BHSVA. “Our telehealth therapy program allows individuals across Virginia to get help immediately, without waiting months for an appointment or traveling to an office.”
Designed for Individuals & Families Across Virginia
Telehealth through BHSVA is ideal for:
Busy parents
Individuals seeking flexible scheduling
Rural Virginians with limited provider access
Teens and young adults uncomfortable with in-office visits
Anyone preferring private, convenient, at-home care
Clients can sign up directly online:
https://bhsva.clientsecure.me/request/clinician
Integrated with BHSVA’s Full Service Line
Telehealth expands BHSVA’s existing programs:
23-Hour Crisis Services
Mobile Crisis Services
Community Stabilization
Mental Health Skill-Building
Outpatient Therapy (now virtual statewide)
Crisis inquiries or urgent support may contact Client Services at 804-977-1365.
Office Locations:
Richmond – 804-261-4163
Fredericksburg – 540-931-0006
Norfolk – 757-881-0589
About Behavioral Health Services of Virginia
Behavioral Health Services of Virginia (BHSVA) is a trusted mental health provider serving communities across the Commonwealth. With nearly a decade of experience, BHSVA delivers crisis support, outpatient treatment, skill-building programs, and now statewide telehealth therapy for children and adults.
Website: https://bhsva.net
Telehealth Sign-Up: https://bhsva.clientsecure.me/request/clinician
