New York City Dog Bites Climbed Post‑Covid as Bites Attributed to “Unknown” Breed Surged; Pit Bull Bites Stalled Yet Remain Overrepresented

A 97% surge in New York City dog bites attributed to "unknown" breeds post-2020 is obscuring key public health data trends, a phenomenon that emerged after two key city policy changes. Despite the data shift, pit bulls remain significantly overrepresented, accounting for 30.4% of all identified-breed bites over the 9-year period.