DDP Appoints Joe Fairley as Director of Business Development – National Accounts
DDP Roofing Services, Inc., a national leader in commercial roofing solutions, today announced the appointment of Joe Fairley as Director of Business Development, National Accounts. In this role, Fairley will spearhead strategic growth initiatives, expand enterprise-level client partnerships, and strengthen their national presence.
Glen Mills, PA, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fairley brings a track record of scaling multi-million-dollar service organizations and developing high-performing teams. He has driven significant revenue growth in facilities services, construction, and maintenance markets, and is widely recognized for his strategic account leadership and cross-industry relationships.
Most recently, Fairley served as Vice President of Business Development for a multi-state services firm where he led all sales initiatives, diversified the portfolio, and guided the organization to year-over-year growth. His strategic work reduced marketing costs by half while elevating the company as an industry subject-matter expert.
“Joe combines strategic thinking with operational excellence and deep industry credibility,” said a DDP spokesperson. “His experience with national multi-site portfolios and his ability to translate business goals into measurable results make him an ideal fit as we expand our national accounts.”
Fairley is also a well-known industry mentor and speaker. He has served in leadership and advisory roles with RFMA, ConnexFM, SPECS/XSPECS, ISSA Workloading Council, and multiple scholarship and advisory boards. He holds an MBA in Finance and Entrepreneurship from Thomas Jefferson University.
“I’m honored to join DDP at such an exciting moment of growth,” said Fairley. “Our focus will be on expanding national partnerships, delivering exceptional value, and continuing to build DDP’s reputation as the trusted self-performing provider for commercial roofing across the country.”
DDP Roofing Services, Inc. continues to strengthen its national service platform with strategic investments, technology integrations, and a commitment to quality, safety, and customer satisfaction. Additional information is available at ddproofing.com.
Most recently, Fairley served as Vice President of Business Development for a multi-state services firm where he led all sales initiatives, diversified the portfolio, and guided the organization to year-over-year growth. His strategic work reduced marketing costs by half while elevating the company as an industry subject-matter expert.
“Joe combines strategic thinking with operational excellence and deep industry credibility,” said a DDP spokesperson. “His experience with national multi-site portfolios and his ability to translate business goals into measurable results make him an ideal fit as we expand our national accounts.”
Fairley is also a well-known industry mentor and speaker. He has served in leadership and advisory roles with RFMA, ConnexFM, SPECS/XSPECS, ISSA Workloading Council, and multiple scholarship and advisory boards. He holds an MBA in Finance and Entrepreneurship from Thomas Jefferson University.
“I’m honored to join DDP at such an exciting moment of growth,” said Fairley. “Our focus will be on expanding national partnerships, delivering exceptional value, and continuing to build DDP’s reputation as the trusted self-performing provider for commercial roofing across the country.”
DDP Roofing Services, Inc. continues to strengthen its national service platform with strategic investments, technology integrations, and a commitment to quality, safety, and customer satisfaction. Additional information is available at ddproofing.com.
Contact
DDP Roofing Services, Inc.Contact
Rusty Boyko - President
888-552-6220
ddproofing.com/
Rusty Boyko - President
888-552-6220
ddproofing.com/
Categories