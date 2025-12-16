GovWorx Introduces Real-Time Policy Guidance for 9-1-1 with CommsCoach ASSIST
GovWorx announced the launch of CommsCoach ASSIST, a real-time AI call support tool for 9-1-1 centers that reduces the cognitive load on telecommunicators by bringing local policies and guidecard questions into the call as it happens. ASSIST listens to live calls, identifies the incident type, transcribes in real time, and dynamically guides call takers through agency-specific policies and criteria, auto-filling answers and optionally sending data to CAD.
Denver, CO, December 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- GovWorx today announced the launch of CommsCoach ASSIST, a real-time, AI-guided call support solution designed to address one of the most overlooked challenges in emergency communications: the cognitive burden of remembering local policies and guidecard questions during live 9-1-1 calls. Already in use by multiple public safety agencies, CommsCoach ASSIST is delivering measurable improvements in call control, policy compliance and telecommunicator confidence across emergency communications centers (ECCs).
CommsCoach ASSIST listens to live calls as they happen, detecting the nature of the incident, transcribing audio in real time and dynamically guiding call takers through agency-specific policies, dynamic criteria, and in-the-moment reminders. ASSIST then populates the answers to the questions the call taker asks and can send that data to CAD.
“For decades, telecommunicators have been expected to access policies that live in binders or shared drives and recall when circumstances warrant alternate response and handling,” said Scott MacDonald, CEO and Co-Founder of GovWorx. “CommsCoach ASSIST changes that. It brings an agency’s policies to life in real time acting like a virtual coach at the call taker’s side when it matters most.”
ASSIST ingests PDF’s and other policy documents and can use them for live assistance and guidance during the call, QA criteria used during and after the call, and even training simulations. All from one status Policy Document.
Proven in the Field
CommsCoach ASSIST is already running in multiple ECCs, where agencies report improved confidence among call takers, greater consistency across shifts, and stronger alignment with agency policies during live incidents. Agencies that use APCO Intelicom can even load guidecards into ASSIST and autopopulate the answers so the call taker doesn't have to play notetaker and can control the call.
“We’ve made amazing improvements in our call taking compliance. We’ve gone from single digits to 96% accuracy with a combination of real-time call support with CommsCoach and APCO guidecards as well as complete QA,” said Paul Jokerst, Emergency Communications Administrator, O’Fallon Police Department (MO). “It shows the right questions in real time, flags supervisors when needed and highlights anything you might miss, without disrupting the conversation.”
A New Standard for Emergency Communications
By unifying real-time guidance, live transcription, intelligent assistant and QA criteria into a single platform, GovWorx is setting a new standard for how technology supports 9-1-1 professionals.
CommsCoach ASSIST is available now.
www.govworx.ai/blog/two-jobs-at-once-why-policy-burden-is-a-silent-weight-on-every-9-1-1-call-taker
CommsCoach ASSIST listens to live calls as they happen, detecting the nature of the incident, transcribing audio in real time and dynamically guiding call takers through agency-specific policies, dynamic criteria, and in-the-moment reminders. ASSIST then populates the answers to the questions the call taker asks and can send that data to CAD.
“For decades, telecommunicators have been expected to access policies that live in binders or shared drives and recall when circumstances warrant alternate response and handling,” said Scott MacDonald, CEO and Co-Founder of GovWorx. “CommsCoach ASSIST changes that. It brings an agency’s policies to life in real time acting like a virtual coach at the call taker’s side when it matters most.”
ASSIST ingests PDF’s and other policy documents and can use them for live assistance and guidance during the call, QA criteria used during and after the call, and even training simulations. All from one status Policy Document.
Proven in the Field
CommsCoach ASSIST is already running in multiple ECCs, where agencies report improved confidence among call takers, greater consistency across shifts, and stronger alignment with agency policies during live incidents. Agencies that use APCO Intelicom can even load guidecards into ASSIST and autopopulate the answers so the call taker doesn't have to play notetaker and can control the call.
“We’ve made amazing improvements in our call taking compliance. We’ve gone from single digits to 96% accuracy with a combination of real-time call support with CommsCoach and APCO guidecards as well as complete QA,” said Paul Jokerst, Emergency Communications Administrator, O’Fallon Police Department (MO). “It shows the right questions in real time, flags supervisors when needed and highlights anything you might miss, without disrupting the conversation.”
A New Standard for Emergency Communications
By unifying real-time guidance, live transcription, intelligent assistant and QA criteria into a single platform, GovWorx is setting a new standard for how technology supports 9-1-1 professionals.
CommsCoach ASSIST is available now.
www.govworx.ai/blog/two-jobs-at-once-why-policy-burden-is-a-silent-weight-on-every-9-1-1-call-taker
Contact
GovWorxContact
Carla Safigan
720-320-6951
govworx.ai
Carla Safigan
720-320-6951
govworx.ai
Categories