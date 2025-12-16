GovWorx Introduces Real-Time Policy Guidance for 9-1-1 with CommsCoach ASSIST

GovWorx announced the launch of CommsCoach ASSIST, a real-time AI call support tool for 9-1-1 centers that reduces the cognitive load on telecommunicators by bringing local policies and guidecard questions into the call as it happens. ASSIST listens to live calls, identifies the incident type, transcribes in real time, and dynamically guides call takers through agency-specific policies and criteria, auto-filling answers and optionally sending data to CAD.