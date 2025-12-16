Marketing Angle to Exhibit at FarmCon 2026, Showcasing Proven Strategies for Rural Business Growth and Outreach
Marketing Angle, a full-service marketing agency focused on rural growth, will be an exhibitor at FarmCon 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri, this January. Known for its data-driven strategies and passion for supporting businesses in agriculture and conservation, Marketing Angle brings real-world success stories to the table—making them a standout resource for startups, established brands, and nonprofits alike.
Kansas City, MO, December 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- From launching startups in traditional markets to helping non-profits educate and inspire, Marketing Angle has built a reputation for delivering measurable impact. One notable success is Fast Catch, the innovative calf catcher company (fast-catch.com) that has quickly emerged as a go-to solution in the cow-calf industry. Starting from scratch in a competitive field, Fast Catch partnered with Marketing Angle to develop a strong digital presence, marketing assets, and customer engagement strategies. Today, it is gaining rapid traction with ranchers across the U.S., known for its safety-focused and labor-saving design.
Marketing Angle has also made meaningful contributions in the public sector. The Kansas Association of Conservation Districts (KACD) partnered with the agency to enhance public education around Groundwater Management Districts in Kansas. Through a targeted video series and community-focused messaging, Marketing Angle helped KACD increase awareness of water conservation efforts, reaching rural communities with content that resonates and informs.
“Our team is excited to connect with ag professionals and rural leaders at FarmCon,” said Laura Munsch, Founder of Marketing Angle. “We believe in the power of tailored marketing strategies—whether it's helping a family-run startup scale up or supporting nonprofits that protect our natural resources. It's about impact, not just impressions.”
Attendees at FarmCon 2026 can visit Marketing Angle’s booth to explore customized marketing solutions including video production, web design, brand strategy, digital campaigns, and more. The agency specializes in working with agricultural brands, rural businesses, and nonprofit organizations that are making a difference.
