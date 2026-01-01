Haro Gharbigi Launches AxiaASC AI-Powered OR Scheduling Platform to Help Surgery Centers Recover Lost Revenue

AxiaASC, a healthcare technology startup, announces the launch of its operating room scheduling and utilization management platform built specifically for Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs). The cloud-based SaaS platform addresses chronic OR underutilization—a problem costing the $50B+ ASC industry billions annually—through intelligent block scheduling, real-time analytics, automated availability alerts, and physician behavior tracking.