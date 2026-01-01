Haro Gharbigi Launches AxiaASC AI-Powered OR Scheduling Platform to Help Surgery Centers Recover Lost Revenue
AxiaASC, a healthcare technology startup, announces the launch of its operating room scheduling and utilization management platform built specifically for Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs). The cloud-based SaaS platform addresses chronic OR underutilization—a problem costing the $50B+ ASC industry billions annually—through intelligent block scheduling, real-time analytics, automated availability alerts, and physician behavior tracking.
Los Angeles, CA, January 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Haro Gharbigi Launches AxiaASC, an AI-Powered Operating Room Scheduling Platform for Ambulatory Surgery Centers
New SaaS platform helps surgery centers maximize OR utilization, reduce cancellations, and recover lost revenue.
AxiaASC (https://axiaasc.com), a healthcare technology company, today announced the launch of its comprehensive operating room scheduling and utilization management platform designed specifically for Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs). The platform addresses a critical challenge facing the $50+ billion ASC industry: operating room underutilization. Industry data shows that average OR utilization rates hover around 60-70%, representing billions in lost revenue annually across the sector.
Key Features Include:
Intelligent Block Scheduling – Automated physician block management with conflict detection and resolution
Real-Time Utilization Analytics – Dashboard insights showing OR performance, cancellation trends, and recovery rates
Automated Availability Alerts – Instant notifications to physicians and schedulers when OR time becomes available
Physician Behavior Analytics – Track cancellation patterns, ghost bookings, and scheduling compliance
Multi-Center Support – Manage multiple facilities with timezone-aware scheduling
"Surgery centers lose significant revenue every day from last-minute cancellations and inefficient scheduling," said Haro Gharbigi, Founder of AxiaASC. "Our platform gives ASC administrators the visibility and tools they need to fill cancelled slots quickly and hold physicians accountable for their block time."
A free demo is available at https://axiaasc.com or by contacting hello@axiaasc.com. About AxiaASC: AxiaASC is a healthcare technology company focused on helping Ambulatory Surgery Centers optimize their operations through intelligent scheduling and analytics. The platform is built on modern cloud infrastructure with HIPAA-compliant security standards.
Media Contact:
Haro Gharbigi
Founder, AxiaASC
Email: hello@axiaasc.com
Website: https://axiaasc.com
harogharbigi.com
New SaaS platform helps surgery centers maximize OR utilization, reduce cancellations, and recover lost revenue.
AxiaASC (https://axiaasc.com), a healthcare technology company, today announced the launch of its comprehensive operating room scheduling and utilization management platform designed specifically for Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs). The platform addresses a critical challenge facing the $50+ billion ASC industry: operating room underutilization. Industry data shows that average OR utilization rates hover around 60-70%, representing billions in lost revenue annually across the sector.
Key Features Include:
Intelligent Block Scheduling – Automated physician block management with conflict detection and resolution
Real-Time Utilization Analytics – Dashboard insights showing OR performance, cancellation trends, and recovery rates
Automated Availability Alerts – Instant notifications to physicians and schedulers when OR time becomes available
Physician Behavior Analytics – Track cancellation patterns, ghost bookings, and scheduling compliance
Multi-Center Support – Manage multiple facilities with timezone-aware scheduling
"Surgery centers lose significant revenue every day from last-minute cancellations and inefficient scheduling," said Haro Gharbigi, Founder of AxiaASC. "Our platform gives ASC administrators the visibility and tools they need to fill cancelled slots quickly and hold physicians accountable for their block time."
A free demo is available at https://axiaasc.com or by contacting hello@axiaasc.com. About AxiaASC: AxiaASC is a healthcare technology company focused on helping Ambulatory Surgery Centers optimize their operations through intelligent scheduling and analytics. The platform is built on modern cloud infrastructure with HIPAA-compliant security standards.
Media Contact:
Haro Gharbigi
Founder, AxiaASC
Email: hello@axiaasc.com
Website: https://axiaasc.com
harogharbigi.com
Contact
AXIAASCContact
Haro Gharbigi
818-424-2333
https://axiaasc.com
https://harogharbigi.com
Haro Gharbigi
818-424-2333
https://axiaasc.com
https://harogharbigi.com
Categories