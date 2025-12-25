NTD 7th International Figure Painting Competition Finalist Exhibition Hosted at the Historic Salmagundi Club in January 2026
This distinguished international event celebrates artists devoted to the enduring values of pure truth, pure kindness, and pure beauty—Principles that have shaped the legacy of classical painting throughout history and continue to guide its revival today.
New York, NY, December 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Art reaches its highest expression when a pure heart and refined technique allow inspiration to emerge into form.
In January 2026 that moment of revelation returns to New York City with the 7th NTD International Figure Painting Competition Finalist Exhibition hosted at the historic Salmagundi Club.
This distinguished international event celebrates artists devoted to the enduring values of pure truth, pure kindness, and pure beauty—Principles that have shaped the legacy of classical painting throughout history and continue to guide its revival today.
Event Highlights
Finalist Exhibition: January 20–24, 2026
Opening Day – Tuesday, January 20, 2026
• 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM | Exhibition Reception & Silent Auction
• 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM | Evening Silent Auction
Award Ceremony – Thursday, January 22, 2026
• 7:00 PM – 7:45 PM
Venue:
Salmagundi Club
47 Fifth Ave. at 12th Street
New York, NY 10003
A Celebration of Classical Realism
The exhibition features finalist works that embody the highest standards of classical realism, created by artists who renew the humanistic depth of painting and illuminate the dignity of the human form through beauty.
In an age of fleeting images, these works recall the timeless purpose of art—to ennoble the human spirit. Every brushstroke reflects concentration, humility, and clarity, revealing an inner understanding of beauty as a spiritual expression. This is art that is not merely seen, but deeply felt.
During the opening festivities, guests are invited to participate in a silent auction of selected works. This rare opportunity allows collectors, connoisseurs, and admirers of classical art to engage directly with original paintings crafted with exceptional mastery.
Invitation
With joy and respect, the NTD International Figure Painting Competition Committee warmly invites the public, collectors, artists to attend the 7th NTD International Figure Painting Competition Finalist Exhibition, from Tuesday, January 20, 2026, through January 24, 2026, at the esteemed Salmagundi Club.
RSVP Required:
Please confirm your attendance via the link below:
https://forms.gle/nH64E1XM1uMie3wg9
About the Competition
The NTD International Figure Painting Competition is part of a global series of arts and culture events presented by New Tang Dynasty (NTD) Television, dedicated to promoting time-tested traditions. The competition encourages artistic excellence within the Western oil painting tradition and provides artists with an international platform to showcase their skill, vision, and commitment to the revival of classical and realist painting.
NTD draws inspiration from the noble legacy of China’s Tang Dynasty (618–907 C.E.), widely regarded as a golden age of spiritual and cultural achievement. In that spirit, the competition emphasizes positive ideals such as virtue, compassion, and beauty—values that transcend time and culture.
Contact
New Tang Dynasty TelevisionContact
Forest Zhang
1 855-561-0888
ntd.com
