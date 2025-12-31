BIN95 Launches Free Industrial Unit Conversion Chart App with 48 Engineering Tools and Printable PDF Companion
BIN95 Industrial Training has officially released its new Unit Conversion Chart App, a free, no-login-required reference tool designed for engineers, technicians, maintenance professionals, and students working across industrial sectors. The app features 48 conversion charts and real-time calculators, grouped into four core categories: Automation, Maintenance, Electrical, and Mechanical.
Las Vegas, NV, December 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Unlike generic unit converters, the BIN95 app is built specifically for industrial use, offering long-form reference tables and calculator logic tailored to real-world applications. From PLC programming and motor diagnostics to HVAC troubleshooting and mechanical design, the app empowers users to make fast, accurate decisions without guesswork.
“We built this tool to be the exact reference technicians reach for every day,” said a BIN95 spokesperson. “It’s clean, fast, and designed for professionals who need precision — not clutter.”
Built for the Field, Classroom, and Shop Floor:
The app is fully mobile-responsive and optimized for both desktop and handheld use. It includes:
- 48 industrial unit conversion charts
- Real-time calculators for each chart
- Grouped navigation by engineering discipline
- No login, no ads, no tracking
- Fast loading and intuitive layout
Each chart is paired with a calculator that auto-converts values across all relevant units, making it ideal for on-the-job troubleshooting, training, and design work.
Printable PDF Version Also Available:
For users who prefer hard-copy references, BIN95 has also released a Printable Unit Conversion Chart PDF, featuring 34 of the most-used charts from the app. The PDF is formatted for easy navigation, clean page breaks, and professional presentation — perfect for instructors, students, and shop-floor binders.
“The PDF version is optimized for print, with long-form tables and a clickable index,” said the spokesperson. “It’s a true companion to the app — not just a copy.”
Designed for Industrial Professionals:
The app supports conversions across dozens of engineering domains, including:
Motion control
Pressure and force
Electrical properties
Fluid systems
Temperature and energy
Magnetics and radiation
PLC data types and ladder logic
Communication pinouts and signal scaling
Whether you’re working with actuators, sensors, drives, or instrumentation, the BIN95 app provides the reference you need — instantly.
Access the App and PDF:
The Unit Conversion Chart App is available now at: BIN95.com/charts/
The printable PDF version can be downloaded directly from the app’s index page.
“We built this tool to be the exact reference technicians reach for every day,” said a BIN95 spokesperson. “It’s clean, fast, and designed for professionals who need precision — not clutter.”
Built for the Field, Classroom, and Shop Floor:
The app is fully mobile-responsive and optimized for both desktop and handheld use. It includes:
- 48 industrial unit conversion charts
- Real-time calculators for each chart
- Grouped navigation by engineering discipline
- No login, no ads, no tracking
- Fast loading and intuitive layout
Each chart is paired with a calculator that auto-converts values across all relevant units, making it ideal for on-the-job troubleshooting, training, and design work.
Printable PDF Version Also Available:
For users who prefer hard-copy references, BIN95 has also released a Printable Unit Conversion Chart PDF, featuring 34 of the most-used charts from the app. The PDF is formatted for easy navigation, clean page breaks, and professional presentation — perfect for instructors, students, and shop-floor binders.
“The PDF version is optimized for print, with long-form tables and a clickable index,” said the spokesperson. “It’s a true companion to the app — not just a copy.”
Designed for Industrial Professionals:
The app supports conversions across dozens of engineering domains, including:
Motion control
Pressure and force
Electrical properties
Fluid systems
Temperature and energy
Magnetics and radiation
PLC data types and ladder logic
Communication pinouts and signal scaling
Whether you’re working with actuators, sensors, drives, or instrumentation, the BIN95 app provides the reference you need — instantly.
Access the App and PDF:
The Unit Conversion Chart App is available now at: BIN95.com/charts/
The printable PDF version can be downloaded directly from the app’s index page.
Contact
Business Industrial NetworkContact
Don Fitchett
702-625-7715
http://bin95.com
Don Fitchett
702-625-7715
http://bin95.com
Categories