GayVeteransUS Inc. Proudly Announces Their New Digital Coffee Shop
Brew. Support. Honor. A digital coffee house with a mission. Visitors will find GayVeterans.us curates exceptional beans, quality gear, and the warm, welcoming vibes of a community that looks out for its own. 100% of net proceeds support LGBTQ+ Veterans. Every cup fuels connection, visibility, and pride.
Nashville, TN, January 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- www.lgbtqcoffeeklatch.com - “This is an exciting fundraising idea that gives back to the LGBTQ Veterans Community in a meaningful way,” said Bill Kibler, President and Webmaster.
GayVeteransUS-Inc. is a non-profit, charitable organization in the State of Tennessee and has been granted IRS §501(c)(3) status, allowing you to deduct donations as charitable contributions on your tax filings. GayVeteransUS Inc. is run by veteran and community volunteers, so their expenses are extremely low – no rent, no payroll, nothing fancy. Each year GayVeteransUS-inc. will file a publicly available Form 1099 with the IRS allowing you to see how money is spent.
Contact:
Bill Kibler, President/Webmaster
bill@lgbtqcoffeeklatch.com (preferred)
615.957.2452 TTY/Relay/Text
www.gayvets.net
GayVeteransUS-Inc. is a non-profit, charitable organization in the State of Tennessee and has been granted IRS §501(c)(3) status, allowing you to deduct donations as charitable contributions on your tax filings. GayVeteransUS Inc. is run by veteran and community volunteers, so their expenses are extremely low – no rent, no payroll, nothing fancy. Each year GayVeteransUS-inc. will file a publicly available Form 1099 with the IRS allowing you to see how money is spent.
Contact:
Bill Kibler, President/Webmaster
bill@lgbtqcoffeeklatch.com (preferred)
615.957.2452 TTY/Relay/Text
www.gayvets.net
Contact
GayVeteransUS-IncContact
William Kibler
615-957-2452
https://www.gayvets.net
Hearing Impaired. Email preferred.
William Kibler
615-957-2452
https://www.gayvets.net
Hearing Impaired. Email preferred.
Categories