Rob Reider Joins AvBrief to Launch New Podcast Jan. 8
AvBrief is proud and more than a little humbled to announce that one of the most familiar and trusted voices in aviation, Rob Reider, is joining the AvBrief team with his biweekly podcast on the lessons we learn when things don't go as planned.
Armstrong, Canada, January 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- AvBrief is proud and more than a little humbled to announce that one of the most familiar and trusted voices in aviation, Rob Reider, is joining the AvBrief team with his biweekly podcast on the lessons we learn when things don't go as planned. "We are absolutely thrilled that Rob is bringing his unique gift of storytelling here so that AvBrief readers can benefit from the experiences of others," said AvBrief co-founder Russ Niles. "It's an honor and a privilege and it's going to be a lot of fun.”
The Reider Report will recount the hard-won cockpit experiences of regular pilots so the rest of us can learn from them. Rob's first podcast will be sent to AvBrief subscribers on Thursday, Jan. 8, and it will also be available on Apple Podcasts and most other platforms.
“Everything I’ve done in my life has contributed to the creation of this new podcast. I’m excited to team up with Russ Niles and just as excited that my relationship with Avemco Insurance Company will be continuing. The format of the show is collaborative and educational, so we’ll have real stories told by real pilots and they’ll share the lessons they’ve learned. No artificial anything.”
Avemco Insurance Company will sponsor the biweekly podcast, which will be emailed to AvBrief's thousands of subscribers every second Thursday and repeated in a newsletter the following week. “Avemco continues our commitment to supporting safety within our aviation community and this partnership underscores our dedication to fostering dialogue that helps both seasoned professionals and aspiring pilots learn from real experiences,” said Marci Veronie, Avemco Insurance Company Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing.
Readers with stories to share with Rob are encouraged to contact him through his new email address at rob@avbrief.com.
About Rob Reider: Rob is an Emmy Award-winning television performer, singer/songwriter, award-winning airshow announcer, audio engineer, aviation educator for Sporty’s award-winning “Learn to Fly” pilot training videos, and audiobook narrator. In 2007 he was awarded the International Council of Air Shows (ICAS) Sword of Excellence, the highest award an airshow professional can receive. In 2024 he was inducted into the ICAS Air Shows Hall of Fame.
About Avemco Insurance Company: Not all aircraft insurance policies and premiums are the same. As the only direct writer in the market, Avemco Insurance Company never uses third-party insurance agents and instead connects you directly with an aviation underwriter. Whether you’re a student pilot, CFI, borrowing or building an airplane, or looking to buy, Avemco Insurance Company can help you find the right insurance coverage based on what you fly and how you fly it. Based in the USA since 1961, Avemco provides lightning-fast quotes, competitive rates, and personalized policies that are easy to read and tailored to you. Call 800-353-9089 for your free quote or visit www.avemco.com/reiderreport. Don’t forget to tell them you’re a Reider Report listener and save 5%.*
*Premium credits are subject to underwriting guidelines, including Avemco-recognized training and memberships.
About AvBrief: AvBrief was founded in 2025 by a group of dedicated aviation journalists determined to maintain the proud standards of journalistic excellence they achieved in more than 50 years of combined experience. It publishes daily newsletters (Monday-Friday) focusing on news and topics of interest to pilots and those in the aviation industry.
