Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Shrewsbury West
Shrewsbury, MA, January 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers continues its national expansion with the upcoming opening of Best Brains Shrewsbury West, scheduled for January 23. The center is owned by Katie Gould, who has worked closely with the Franchise Success team for more than six months to bring high-quality academic enrichment programs to families in the Shrewsbury West, Massachusetts area.
As demand for structured after-school education continues to grow, Best Brains Learning Centers remains focused on expanding into communities with increasing numbers of families seeking comprehensive academic support for their children.
The Shrewsbury West location offers ample space to host a variety of programs and to serve as a community-focused learning environment. In-person classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can enroll in Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Development Specialist Shannon Crumlett, “All of our new locations feature our Coding program.” She added, “Having Coding classes available from day one at our newest centers attracts strong interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which our program was designed to do.”
Another distinctive offering is the Best Brains Abacus program, which is designed to be both educational and engaging. The program emphasizes right-brain thinking to help strengthen students’ overall cognitive abilities.
Gould has expressed concerns about current challenges in the educational landscape, particularly the decline of natural curiosity among students. She noted that many children enter classrooms having lost the joy of exploration and learning, often experiencing education as pressured and comparative rather than inspiring. According to Gould, curiosity can become overshadowed by a fear of making mistakes, while creativity is replaced by compliance.
Drawing on her experience as an educator, Gould emphasized the importance of nurturing curiosity and confidence in learning. She believes children are naturally inclined to ask questions, take risks, and discover the world around them when supported in the right environment.
Gould credits her parents as her earliest and most influential educators. Although they were business owners, they fostered a strong sense of curiosity and exploration in the home, allowing her the freedom to discover interests, take risks, and develop a lifelong love of learning.
Prior to opening Best Brains Shrewsbury West, Gould spent 22 years as a public school music teacher, working with students of diverse learning styles and abilities. Her professional background focused on helping children develop effective learning habits through patience, practice, and confidence.
For additional information about Best Brains Shrewsbury West, inquiries may be directed to 508-803-0000 or shrewsburywest@bestbrains.com
