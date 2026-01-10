Anthem Announces Grand Opening in Downtown Orlando January 23, 2026, Creating a New Cultural Home for Music, Community, and LGBTQ+ Visibility
Anthem, a new LGBTQ+ owned music and cultural venue, opens January 23, 2026 in Downtown Orlando. Located at 100 N Orange Ave., Anthem will celebrate with a private ribbon cutting followed by a public weekend of music and community events. Designed as an affirming space for LGBTQ+ visibility, creativity, and connection, Anthem contributes to a more inclusive and vibrant downtown nightlife scene.
Orlando, FL, January 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Downtown Orlando welcomes a new cultural landmark with the opening of Anthem, a music and cultural venue designed to celebrate creativity, connection, and LGBTQ+ community life in the heart of the city.
Anthem will officially mark its opening with a private, invitation only Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Friday, January 23, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Civic leaders, community partners, and invited guests will gather to recognize the venue’s opening and its role in strengthening Downtown Orlando’s cultural and nightlife landscape. The evening will include an official ribbon cutting, appearances by community leaders, live music by Blue Star, and a performance by Grammy Award winning DJ Tracy Young. Guests will also enjoy curated culinary offerings led by Culinary Director Chef Pom.
Anthem was created with a clear purpose, to serve as a vibrant, visible, and affirming space for the LGBTQ+ community while welcoming allies, artists, and visitors from across Central Florida. “Anthem exists because LGBTQ+ spaces matter,” said Emmanuel Quinones one of the owners of Anthem. “They are not just places to go out, they are places where people feel seen, celebrated, and safe. We wanted to build something intentional for our community, while also contributing positively to the broader cultural life of Downtown Orlando.”
The venue will host DJ driven nightlife, live performances, themed events, and community centered programming, with an emphasis on inclusivity, artistic expression, and connection.
“For generations, LGBTQ+ venues have been cultural anchors,” Michael Vacirca, the second owner of Anthem said. “They are where music movements happen, where chosen families form, and where community shows up for one another. Anthem is our way of honoring that legacy while creating something modern, joyful, and rooted in this city.” Anthem’s opening reflects both a cultural investment and an economic commitment to Downtown Orlando, aligning with efforts to strengthen the city’s arts, hospitality, and entertainment ecosystem. “Downtown Orlando is at its best when it reflects the diversity of the people who live here,” Vacirca added. “Anthem is proud to be an LGBTQ+ owned and community driven venue that contributes to a more vibrant, inclusive, and dynamic downtown.”
The Grand Opening event is private and attendance is by invitation only. RSVP is required. A party for the community will proceed immediately after on January 23, 2026 from 8 PM - 3 AM with celebration, music, and joy for everyone to attend.
On January 24, 2026 the festivities will continue with Sweatbox taking over Anthem for the Saturday night party to celebrate local DJs and music artists from 8 PM - 3 AM.
The Grand Opening Weekend concludes on Sunday January 25, 2026 with a Tea Dance from 2 PM - 8 PM for The Grand Opening Sunday Funday celebrating the local Central Florida Softball League sponsored team the Anthem Circus, and then KandikRAVE takes over all night from 8 PM - 3 AM to wrap up the festivities with queer young artists hosting a neon celebration at Anthem.
Media Contact:
Michael Vacirca
Email: info@anthemorlando.com
Website: www.anthemorlando.com
