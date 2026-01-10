Anthem Announces Grand Opening in Downtown Orlando January 23, 2026, Creating a New Cultural Home for Music, Community, and LGBTQ+ Visibility

Anthem, a new LGBTQ+ owned music and cultural venue, opens January 23, 2026 in Downtown Orlando. Located at 100 N Orange Ave., Anthem will celebrate with a private ribbon cutting followed by a public weekend of music and community events. Designed as an affirming space for LGBTQ+ visibility, creativity, and connection, Anthem contributes to a more inclusive and vibrant downtown nightlife scene.