Accel-KKR Makes Majority Investment in Nutrislice to Accelerate Innovation in Digital Dining
Denver, CO, January 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nutrislice, a digital dining solutions provider serving non-commercial foodservice, today announced it has received a majority investment from Accel-KKR, a global software and technology-focused investment firm.
Nutrislice delivers a streamlined, integrated platform that helps foodservice teams modernize the guest experience and simplify operations through online menus, mobile ordering, digital signage, e-ink food labels, and premium dining websites. With the backing from Accel-KKR, Nutrislice will invest further in product innovation, customer success, and scaled go-to-market execution, helping more organizations deliver the modern dining experiences their guests increasingly expect.
Nutrislice will continue to scale its digital dining platform across multiple non-commercial foodservice markets, enabling institutions to deliver more personalized, transparent, and convenient dining experiences.
“Over the last decade, Nutrislice has become a critical platform for organizations navigating the complexity of modern foodservice,” said Brian Crapo, CEO of Nutrislice. “Partnering with Accel-KKR allows us to expand our impact by accelerating product innovation, creating new opportunities for our team, and investing more deeply in our customers. Accel-KKR’s track record of supporting mission-driven software companies makes them the ideal partner as we continue to tackle the most complex problems in foodservice.”
“Nutrislice has built a category-leading platform that modernizes dining and streamlines operations for dining teams,” said Phil Cunningham, Managing Director at Accel-KKR. “We look forward to supporting Nutrislice as it seeks to bring continuous innovation to non-commercial foodservice, accelerate product innovation and scale go-to-market—so more institutions can deliver modern, transparent dining experiences guests expect.”
Nutrislice was represented by Horizon Partners.
What This Means for Customers and Partners
Nutrislice will continue to operate under the Nutrislice brand, with a focus on delivering consistent service and accelerating innovation. Customers will maintain continuity in their day-to-day operations, with additional investments planned to enhance platform capabilities and deepen the value delivered across all new and existing Nutrislice solutions.
About Nutrislice
Founded in 2011 by Brian Crapo, Mike Craig, and Ben Roberts, Nutrislice began by helping K-12 school districts communicate essential foodservice information accurately and easily across multiple channels. Today, Nutrislice powers guest communication and engagement for foodservice teams at more than 30,000 locations worldwide, serving organizations across higher education, K-12, healthcare, and other non-commercial foodservice verticals.
Nutrislice is an all-in-one foodservice engagement platform that empowers dining operations by transforming existing menu data into accurate, engaging digital experiences. It eliminates the challenges of using multiple, disconnected systems to publish menus and marketing materials. By centralizing essential food information and distributing it across all customer touchpoints, foodservice teams can reduce manual effort, improve accuracy, and deliver a consistent, engaging experience. Learn more at nutrislice.com.
About Accel-KKR
Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with over $23 billion in cumulative capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and tech-enabled businesses, well-positioned for top-line and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR’s investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and to building value alongside management by leveraging the significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network. Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions, including buyout capital, minority-growth investments, and credit alternatives. Accel-KKR’s headquarters is in Menlo Park, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, and London. Visit accel-kkr.com to learn more.
