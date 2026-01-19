Marcus Hill Launches Marcus Hill & Company and The Marcus Hill Agency, Inc. to Expand Multifamily Consulting and Staffing Services
Multifamily executive Marcus Hill, CAPS, CAM., announces the launch of Marcus Hill & Company and The Marcus Hill Agency, Inc., offering consulting, staffing, recruiting, and brand strategy services for owners, operators, and supplier partners across Georgia and the Southeast.
Atlanta, GA, January 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Multifamily executive and entrepreneur Marcus Hill, bringing nearly 20 years of experience in real estate operations, leasing, and leadership, today announced the official launch of Marcus Hill & Company and The Marcus Hill Agency, Inc.
The two firms, available at www.marcushill.org and www.marcushillagency.com, are designed to support multifamily owners, operators, and supplier partners through consulting, staffing, and strategic brand positioning.
Marcus Hill & Company delivers multifamily consulting and supplier partnership advisory services, helping ownership groups improve operational efficiency, accelerate lease-ups, and strengthen vendor relationships. The Marcus Hill Agency, Inc. provides staffing, recruiting, and brand strategy services for lease-ups, stabilized portfolios, and asset repositioning projects.
“After nearly two decades in this industry, I have seen firsthand how leadership, culture, and the right partnerships determine whether a property succeeds or struggles,” said Marcus Hill. “These companies were built to bring alignment, accountability, and performance into every phase of the asset lifecycle.”
Hill is deeply embedded in the Atlanta multifamily ecosystem through industry leadership, including IREM Georgia and its Emerging Leaders Committee, as well as long-standing relationships with ownership groups, developers, and management companies across the Southeast.
Both companies operate under Hill’s guiding philosophy, Our People Are Our Product, empowering everyone to "Go Be Great," which emphasizes that strong teams and trusted partners are the foundation of strong relationships, collaboration, and financial performance.
Marcus Hill & Company and The Marcus Hill Agency, Inc. will begin full-scale operations in January 2026 and are currently onboarding clients throughout Georgia and the Southeast.
Media Contact
Mary Onah
info@marcushill.org
www.marcushill.org
www.marcushillagency.com
