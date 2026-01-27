Bad Juju Golf Selected for Men’s Apparel Segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show
Bad Juju Golf, a family-owned golf and lifestyle brand founded in 2024 and launched in 2025, is featured among a select group of brands in the Men’s Apparel segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show. The segment highlights the brand’s elevated men’s performance apparel designed to transition seamlessly on and off the course.
Orlando, FL, January 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bad Juju Golf, a family-owned golf and lifestyle brand, is featured among a select group of brands in Golf Channel’s Men’s Apparel segment at the 2026 PGA Show, showcasing a complete men’s Bad Juju Golf outfit as part of the national television coverage.
The segment highlights multiple brands within the men’s golf apparel category, with Bad Juju Golf presenting a curated look that reflects the brand’s approach to elevated performance pieces designed to transition seamlessly on and off the course. Featured items include the Men’s Classic Polo, Men’s Luxe Joggers, Men’s Classic Quarter Zip, and the USA No.1 Classic Cap.
Founded in 2024 and officially launched in April 2025 by three siblings, Bad Juju Golf began with premium caps before expanding into men’s apparel later that year. The brand is rooted in clean design, thoughtful functionality, and an emphasis on feel—creating pieces that prioritize comfort, quality, and versatility.
“Bad Juju Golf was built around the idea that confidence doesn’t need to be loud,” said Micah Arnold, CEO of Bad Juju Golf. “Being included alongside other brands in Golf Channel’s Men’s Apparel segment at the PGA Show is a meaningful moment for our family and a strong step forward as we continue to grow the brand.”
The PGA Show appearance offers viewers an early look at Bad Juju Golf’s Men’s Classic Quarter Zip ahead of its official launch, marking the brand’s continued expansion into performance-driven apparel.
With its tagline, Gear for the Unstoppable, Bad Juju Golf continues to establish itself within the modern golf landscape by championing quiet confidence, intentional design, and quality-first construction.
Dani Tobon
818-800-0357
badjujugolf.com
dani@badjujugolf.com
