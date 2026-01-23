Posthumous Memoir Reveals Four-Decade Battle to Diversify Corporate America's Executive Ranks

"They Said No: The Four-Decade Fight to Open Boardroom Doors" chronicles executive recruiter Eral Burks's mission to diversify Fortune 500 leadership. From 1985 until his death in 2025, Burks placed hundreds of Black, Latino, and women executives despite systemic barriers. Co-authored with Dr. Lisa M. S. Barrow, the memoir decodes corporate rejection language—"not a culture fit," "lacks executive presence"—and offers proven strategies.