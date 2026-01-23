GayVeteransUS Inc. Proudly Announces Their New Web Community for LGBTQ Elder Veterans
Honor. Dignity. Community. A welcoming space where LGBTQ elder veterans and their allies can come together to share stories, build new friendships, and reconnect with the camaraderie of service. The Facebook group offers a relaxed, judgment‑free environment to socialize and connect over shared experiences across generations.
Hermitage, TN, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Alongside the group, the community website provides practical, everyday resources — from advocacy information to wellness topics to tools for navigating life as an LGBTQ elder veteran. Together, these spaces strengthen bonds, celebrate resilience, and ensure no one walks their journey alone.
www.lgbtqelderveterans.com - “With over 500,000 elder veterans, this is an exciting community initiative that gives LGBTQ elder veterans a place to come together, reconnect, and access resources created specifically for them — both on our website and in our Facebook group,” said Bill Kibler, President and Webmaster.
GayVeteransUS-Inc. is a non-profit, charitable organization in the State of Tennessee and has been granted IRS §501(c)(3) status, allowing you to deduct donations as charitable contributions on your tax filings. GayVeteransUS Inc. is run by veteran and community volunteers, so their expenses are extremely low – no rent, no payroll, nothing fancy. Each year, GayVeteransUS-inc. will file a publicly available Form 1099 with the IRS allowing you to see how money is spent.
William Kibler
615-957-2452
https://www.gayvets.net
Hearing Impaired. Email preferred.
