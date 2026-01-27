mameon Launches MVP to Democratize Storytelling for Startups and SMBs
AI-powered platform founded at Stanford GSB enables businesses to create, distribute, and optimize full marketing campaigns in minutes.
San Francisco, CA, January 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- mameon, a new AI-powered marketing and communications platform, today announced its official MVP launch, aiming to radically simplify how startups and small businesses tell their stories and reach customers. Built to replace slow, expensive, legacy campaigns, mameon enables founders and small teams to create, distribute, and optimize complete advertising and communications campaigns in minutes, not months.
The idea for mameon was born while founder and CEO, Jason O’Mahony was studying at Stanford Graduate School of Business, where he observed a recurring problem among brilliant founders and operators.
“I was surrounded by people with extraordinary ideas, but many struggled to articulate them clearly or get them out into the world,” said O’Mahony, Founder and CEO of mameon. “The problem was not vision or intelligence, it was the lack of simple, accessible tools for storytelling. mameon exists to automate the hard parts of communication so founders can focus on building their businesses.”
mameon combines AI-driven creation, distribution, and optimization into a single platform, allowing users to generate ads, social content, and campaign assets, publish them directly to major platforms, and continuously improve performance based on real data. The company is initially focused on pre-seed and early-stage startups, as well as small and medium-sized businesses that lack the time, budget, or in-house expertise to work with traditional agencies.
The company has received early backing from Catalyze Advisors, a U.S.-based advisory and investment firm focused on high-potential early-stage companies.
“We invested because mameon tackles a real and painful problem with a clear, product-led solution,” said Michael Yip for Catalyze Advisors. “Founders want speed, clarity, and results. mameon is building exactly that.”
The company is chaired by Dave Spillane, former Chief Accountant at Facebook and Stripe, who brings deep financial and operational experience to the board.
“What excites me about mameon is its focus on fundamentals,” said Spillane. “Clear communication drives growth, trust, and efficiency. By using AI to remove friction from storytelling and marketing execution, mameon has the potential to change how small businesses compete with much larger players.”
mameon MVP is now live and onboarding early users, with plans to expand its feature set and integrations throughout the year.
For more information, visit www.mameon.com.
About mameon
mameon is an AI-powered platform that makes marketing and communication fast, simple, and accessible. Designed for startups and small businesses, mameon enables users to create, distribute, and optimize full campaigns across channels without agencies, long timelines, or large budgets. Founded by Jason O’Mahony, mameon is on a mission to democratize storytelling and help businesses grow through clearer, more effective communication.
