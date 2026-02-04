Bio-Neuroscience 2026 Selects 12 Pioneering Companies to Present at Premier Global Neuroscience Drug Development Summit
Bio-Neuroscience today announced the selection of 12 neuroscience drug development companies to present at Bio-Neuroscience 2026, the premier global gathering of neuroscience innovation leaders, investors, and pharmaceutical executives. The companies were chosen from a competitive international field following rigorous evaluation of their scientific innovation, clinical progress, therapeutic approach, and commercial potential.
Amsterdam, Netherlands, February 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Competitive Selection Process Identifies Leading Innovators Across Neurology and Psychiatry Drug Development; Companies to Present to 200+ Senior Decision-Makers from Top Pharma, Biotech, Leading VCs, and Investment Banks
The selected companies represent a diverse portfolio of cutting-edge approaches across both neurology and psychiatry, spanning multiple development stages from preclinical through late-stage clinical programs, and coming from across Europe, the UK, North America and Australia.
Each company will deliver focused presentations to an elite audience of approximately 200 senior stakeholders who collectively represent billions of dollars in investment and partnership capacity.
"The caliber of applications this year was exceptional, reflecting the remarkable momentum in neuroscience drug development," said Christian J. Suojanen, Chairman of Bio-Neuroscience and CEO of Broadreach Global. "Bio-Neuroscience has emerged as the leading such opportunity for neuroscience drug development companies, globally. Our selection process emphasized not only scientific rigor and clinical validation but also the potential for meaningful impact on patients suffering from devastating neurological and psychiatric conditions as well as commercial potential. These 12 companies exemplify the innovation that's transforming brain health therapeutics."
“Moreover,” added Pieter van Bokhoven, Director Valorisation at Amsterdam Neuroscience, “this high quality selection of companies is only possible because of the involvement of top executives from biotech, academia, pharma, and VC, both in our advisory board and as speakers and attendees to the conference.”
Intensive Presentation Format Designed for Maximum Impact
Selected companies will present in exclusive sessions limited to just four companies at a time, ensuring sustained attention from decision-makers. The distinctive format features focused five-minute presentations distilled for an expert audience, followed by five minutes of interactive Q&A and then networking breaks designed to facilitate continued in-depth discussions and partnering.
This intensive structure requires a clear focus on the science, strategic accomplishments, development pathway, financing strategy and capital needs, regulatory timeline, and market opportunity—ensuring full engagement from participants who are actively seeking investment opportunities and partnership prospects.
Unparalleled Access to Industry Decision-Makers
Bio-Neuroscience 2026 brings together senior investment professionals from leading neuroscience-focused funds including EQT Life Sciences, M-Ventures, F-Prime Capital, AbbVie Ventures, Sofinnova Partners, BioGeneration Ventures (BGV), re.Mind Capital, Deerfield Management, and Angelini Ventures, among others. Pharmaceutical executives from Eli Lilly, Sanofi, MSD, Johnson & Johnson, Merck KGaA, Lundbeck, Angelini Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Merz Therapeutics, to name a fee, will participate alongside representatives from funding bodies including LifeArc, SparkNS, and Parkinson's UK, and senior investment bankers from Jefferies, Leerink Partners, PJT Partners, and Canaccord Genuity.
The two previous editions of Bio-Neuroscience proved instrumental in forging business relationships, collaborations, and transactions—some of which will be highlighted during the 2026 program, demonstrating the summit's tangible impact on advancing neuroscience innovation.
The 12 Selected Companies
The companies selected for Bio-Neuroscience 2026 represent innovation across the neuroscience spectrum:
AlzeCure Pharma
Stockholm, Sweden
AlzeCure® is a Swedish clinical stage biotech company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer’s disease and pain – indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.
Focus Area: Alzheimer’s & Pain | Stage: Phase II
Contineum Therapeutics
San Diego, CA
Contineum Therapeutics is developing [PIPE-791, an oral, small molecule LPA1 receptor antagonist for CNS indications including Chronic Pain and Progressive MS. The company's approach addresses (key aspects of the disease biology associated with these conditions including neuroinflammation and remyelination], with [a first-in-class brain penetrant molecule). (Phase 1b PET data confirm the ability of PIPE-791 to target LPA1 receptors within the CNS with sustained coverage for 168 hours after a single oral dose. "In December 2025, we announced pricing of an upsized $90 million public offering.")
Focus Area: Neurology | Stage: Phase II
discoveric bio alpha
Pfäffikon, Switzerland
discoveric bio alpha is developing novel antibody-based therapeutics to slow down the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's approach aims to develop more efficacious treatments to slow down or ideally stop Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and related diseases, with first-in-class bispecific or biparatopic antibodies to capture a large variety of pathological species even when truncation occur. Clinical candidate has been selected for NIDB-3101, the most advanced project, with RCB completed. A long term collaboration with Wilma van de Berg and Wiep Scheper at AUMC gave discoveric bio alpha access to post-mortem human brains confirming the binding and function of NIDB-3101 with relevant human tissues (CTR, AD, PD, AD-LB).
Focus Area: Neurology (AD, PD and related diseases) | Stage: Preclinical
Evox Therapeutics
Oxford, UK
Evox Therapeutics is an Oxford-based biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of gene editing medicines with transformative potential to treat genetically driven neurodegenerative diseases. The company's two first programs are currently in CTA-enabling studies and target the gene MSH3 for the treatment of Huntington's disease and the ATXN2 gene for the treatment of ALS.
Focus Area: Neurology | Stage: CTA Enabling
Mair Therapeutics
Toernooiveld 100, Nijmegen, Netherlands, 6525EC
Mair Therapeutics is developing highly brain penetrant TMEM175 agonists to correct lysosomal dysfunction in Parkinson’s disease and related synucleinopathies. By restoring lysosomal homeostasis through small-molecule activation of TMEM175, the company aims to enhance neuronal resilience and address a core mechanism driving neurodegeneration. The company’s lead compounds are currently undergoing functional validation in iPSC-derived Parkinson’s disease neurons. Mair Therapeutics was founded in 2025 and has raised a €4.1 million seed round from Oost NL and Torrey Pines Investment.
Focus Area: Neurology | Stage: Preclinical
Priavoid GmbH
Düsseldorf, Germany
Priavoid GmbH is developing orally available all-D-peptide therapeutics to detangle neurotoxic oligomer species to inhibit and reverse disease-specific protein aggregation in neurodegenerative disorders (e.g. Alzheimer`s Disease, Parkinson`s Disease...). The company's approach addresses the underlying biology of neurodegeneration with the goal to develop disease-modifying therapies that drive a meaningful clinical benefit for patients. Its lead compound PRI-002 is in a fully enrolled Phase II clinical trial with expected topline data in Q4 2026.
Focus Area: Neurology | Stage: Phase II |
Serenatis Bio (Serenatis Bio Limited)
Cambridge, United Kingdom
Serenatis Bio is developing a pipeline of novel small-molecule therapeutics for obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), a common yet poorly treated and often severe mental illness. The company is targeting core neurobiological pathways including glutamatergic and dopaminergic circuit dysfunction. The company’s approach addresses the major unmet need in OCD through precision-psychiatry development across multiple differentiated mechanisms. Serenatis Bio is advancing three independent, mechanism-diverse CNS programs designed to deliver faster, more effective outcomes than current SSRIs and behavioral therapy alone.
Focus Area: Psychiatry / Stage: Preclinical / IND-enabling /
Tetraneuron
Madrid, Spain
Tetraneuron is developing a first-in-class, neuron-specific AAV gene therapy targeting aberrant cell-cycle re-entry in neurons, a fundamental disease-driving mechanism in Alzheimer’s disease and related neurodegenerative disorders.
The company’s approach addresses disease progression in moderate Alzheimer’s disease through a novel disease-modifying mechanism, with a precision-engineered neuronal promoter designed for targeted intracerebral delivery. Tetraneuron’s platform uniquely targets neuronal cell-cycle dysregulation upstream of neurodegeneration, offering a disease-modifying approach beyond amyloid- or tau-centric strategies. The program has completed advanced preclinical development and is progressing toward first-in-human clinical evaluation in Alzheimer’s disease.
Focus Area: Neurology /Stage: IND-enabling / Phase Ib/IIa ready /
Ultimate Medicine (UM)
Zurich, Switzerland
Ultimate Medicine (UM) is a Swiss preclinical biotech focused on maximizing the healthspan of patients with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. The company is pioneering a class of small molecules targeting elevated levels of a novel toxic metabolite that disrupts critical neuronal functions and accelerates disease progression. The company’s lead program is an oral small-molecule inhibitor designed to block metabolite synthesis, thereby reducing systemic and brain exposure through natural clearance mechanisms.
Focus Area: Neurology | Stage: Preclinical
FundaMental Pharma GmbH
Heidelberg, Germany
FundaMental Pharma is developing novel, dual-acting modulators of the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor to provide rapid and sustained relief for treatment-resistant depression patients. The company aims to reduce the negative side effects such as dissociation, hallucinations, and sedation associated with the current standard of care with its clinical candidate FMP374. Based on its unparalleled potency, selectivity, and pharmacological margins for efficacy over exaggerated NMDA receptor pharmacology in preclinical proof-of-concept studies, FMP374 has the potential to become a best-in-class at-home solution for treatment-resistant depression.
Focus Area: Psychiatry | Stage: IND-enabling
London Research and Pharmaceuticals Corporation
London, Ontario, Canada
London Research & Pharmaceuticals is an independent biotechnology drug discovery company pioneering new drugs with improved efficacy and reduced toxicity. LRP-661 is an NCE, a novel water-soluble semi-synthetic cannabidiol (CBD) designed to improve bioavailability, safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetic predictability of CBD. The program targets developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) using a proprietary platform resulting in a substantial improvement in systemic exposure and reduced hepatic metabolism. It is chemically designed to maintain anti-seizure activity while improving tolerability and minimizing the risk of drug-drug interactions.
Focus Area: Neurology | Stage: IND Enabling /
TRIMTECH Therapeutics
Cambridge, UK
TRIMTECH Therapeutics is creating novel, highly selective, small molecule targeted protein degraders to combat neurodegenerative and inflammatory diseases. Founded in 2023, based on decades of pioneering academic research into the novel E3-ligase TRIM21, TRIMTECH’s approach selectively degrades protein aggregates, whilst leaving the functional monomeric form of the target protein intact, opening up much needed small molecule approaches for indications that affect very large populations, such as Alzheimer’s disease. Led by a highly experienced team with vast expertise in targeted protein degradation (TPD) and the biology of TRIM21, the Company closed a $31 million (£25 million) seed funding round in March 2025. The high-calibre investor syndicate includes leading institutional VCs (Cambridge Innovation Capital, SV Health Investors’ Dementia Discovery Fund, Cambridge Enterprise Ventures and Start Codon) and the investment arms of major global pharmaceutical companies (Pfizer Ventures, M Ventures, Eli Lilly & Company and MP Healthcare Venture Management).
Focus Area: Neurology | Stage: Preclinical
Selection Process
Companies were selected following assessment of their scientific innovation, clinical data and development milestones, existing collaborations and partnerships, and therapeutic and commercial potential, and there is no pay-per-play component, as presenting companies pay no additional fees aside from the same general registration fee paid by all attending companies. The selection emphasized balance across therapeutic approaches, development stages, and indications within both neurology and psychiatry to ensure a program reflecting the breadth of innovation in the field.
"What distinguishes these companies is not just their scientific excellence but their strategic clarity and execution," added Suojanen. "Each has demonstrated the ability to advance complex neuroscience programs while initiating or building the partnerships and resources necessary for long-term success. We're excited to facilitate their engagement with the partners they need to reach their next key inflection point."
About Bio-Neuroscience
Bio-Neuroscience is the leading international event where pioneers, leaders and decision-makers in neuroscience drug development gather for 2.5 days of uninterrupted, high-level, high-impact and interactive discussions, networking and business development. Taking place February 24-26, 2026 at Hotel Jakarta in Amsterdam, the summit is limited to just 200 senior stakeholders, including CEOs of high-potential neuroscience drug development companies both private and publicly listed, Managing Partners, Partners and Directors of leading Corporate Venture and Venture Capital funds actively investing in the sector, Global Heads of Healthcare Investment Banking, CEOs and C-Level executives from top neuroscience specialty pharma, and Heads of Therapeutic Area and Business Development and Licensing from top 20 big pharma active in the space, as well as key opinion leaders and regulatory officials.
Bio-Neuroscience is an initiative of Broadreach Global, co-organized with Amsterdam Neuroscience. For more information and registration, visit
About Amsterdam Neuroscience
Amsterdam Neuroscience is one of Europe's largest neuroscience institutes, connecting over 800 researchers from Amsterdam UMC, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, and University of Amsterdam. The collaboration drives translation of fundamental insights into clinical applications, encompassing both neurological and psychiatric disorders.For more information, visit
About Broadreach Global
Broadreach Global is a specialized advisory and events firm focused on life sciences innovation, connecting emerging companies with the partners essential for growth. The firm produces industry-leading forums that facilitate meaningful business development in targeted therapeutic areas, with neurosciences being the core focus area.
Amsterdam Neuroscience: Pieter van Bokhoven, director valorisation, Amsterdam Neuroscience, details at link below.
Individual Company Information: Detailed information about each selected company, including executive contacts and direct introductions, is available in each company summary above. For a driect introduction to leaders at each company, please contact Christian J. Suojanen at the link below.
Full Press Release, All Links, Company Contacts and Media Contacts at https://www.broadreach-global.com/news/12-innovative-neuroscience-companies-selected
