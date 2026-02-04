Bio-Neuroscience 2026 Selects 12 Pioneering Companies to Present at Premier Global Neuroscience Drug Development Summit

Bio-Neuroscience today announced the selection of 12 neuroscience drug development companies to present at Bio-Neuroscience 2026, the premier global gathering of neuroscience innovation leaders, investors, and pharmaceutical executives. The companies were chosen from a competitive international field following rigorous evaluation of their scientific innovation, clinical progress, therapeutic approach, and commercial potential.