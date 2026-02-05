Black History Events Marks 100 Years of Black History with Virtual Black History Month 2026 Experiences

Black History Month 2026 marks 100 years since Dr. Carter G. Woodson launched Negro History Week, laying the foundation for today’s national observance. Black History Events is offering live, virtual Black History Month experiences for organizations, making it easy to host meaningful, educational programming—even if the month has already begun. February bookings are still available.