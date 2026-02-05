Black History Events Marks 100 Years of Black History with Virtual Black History Month 2026 Experiences
Black History Month 2026 marks 100 years since Dr. Carter G. Woodson launched Negro History Week, laying the foundation for today’s national observance. Black History Events is offering live, virtual Black History Month experiences for organizations, making it easy to host meaningful, educational programming—even if the month has already begun. February bookings are still available.
San Antonio, TX, February 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- February 2026 programming reminds organizations it is not too late to engage teams with meaningful, done-for-you Black history education.
As Black History Month 2026 commemorates the 100-year legacy of Black history recognition in the United States, Black History Events (BHE) is offering live virtual Black History Month experiences for organizations seeking timely, educational programming for their teams.
Black History Month traces its origins to 1926, when historian Dr. Carter G. Woodson and the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History established Negro History Week to promote the study and preservation of African American history. Fifty years later, in 1976, the observance was formally expanded and endorsed at the federal level by President Gerald Ford. One hundred years after its founding, the purpose remains clear: to ensure Black history, voices, and contributions are accurately documented, taught, and acknowledged.
“Even with unprecedented access to information today, we are still witnessing efforts to minimize or remove Black history,” said Logic Allah, founder of Black History Events. “That reality makes this 100-year milestone especially important. Black history is not supplemental—it is foundational American history.”
BHE’s February 2026 offerings are designed for organizations that may not have planned early or are seeking last-minute, high-quality programming without the burden of organizing an event internally. Each experience is delivered live in a virtual format and facilitated by experienced presenters, allowing organizations to provide thoughtful Black History Month programming without additional logistical strain.
The virtual experiences are intentionally structured to be both educational and engaging, making them well-suited for companies, nonprofits, and institutions with remote or distributed teams. BHE handles all aspects of coordination and delivery, offering a streamlined, done-for-you solution for organizations that value meaningful learning but have limited time or resources.
“Black History Month does not lose its significance because the calendar has turned,” Allah added. “There is still time to create space for learning, reflection, and shared understanding—and to do so with care and credibility.”
Organizations interested in hosting a February Black History Month experience can learn more and request availability at https://www.blackhistoryevents.online/.
About Black History Events
Black History Events provides live, virtual Black history learning experiences for organizations, nonprofits, and educational institutions. With a focus on historical accuracy, accessibility, and professional facilitation, BHE helps groups engage with Black history in ways that are informative, respectful, and relevant to today’s social and workplace environments.
Media Contact:
Logic Allah
Black History Events
Email: logic@blackhistoryevents.online
Website: https://www.blackhistoryevents.online/
