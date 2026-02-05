Dherbs Joins Exciting Partnership with Body By Ted for New Weight Loss Series: Ted’s House
Dherbs joins forces with plus size celebrity trainer, @bodybyted, for a brand new weight loss series called Ted’s House. The series offers viewers the chance to witness an incredible weight loss transformation over a two-month period.
Los Angeles, CA, February 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dherbs Inc. announced its partnership with Instagram fitness coach and plus size trainer, @bodybyted, for its new series Ted’s House. Since the company's inception, the goal has always been to help people be the best and healthiest versions of themselves. More recently, Dherbs CEO A.D. Dolphin, took it upon himself to create a series, I Can, during which he focused on helping two overweight individuals get healthy and lose a lot of weight in the process.
What is the I Can challenge?
I Can, which has now completed two seasons, included two sets of people who faced their own personal struggles. Overcoming hurdles and achieving greatness meant more to Dolphin than them losing the weight. For both seasons, Dolphin was with the contestants every step of the way, helping them adhere to their raw vegan diets. He put them through intense workouts, various tests, and more to help them achieve seriously impressive results.
The first season of I Can followed Bigg Jah and Onyika, a duo that lost a combined weight of over 200 pounds. The second season followed comedian Ryan Davis and hair stylist Kim Kimble. The success of these two seasons sparked interest across the country, and that’s where @bodybyted enters the equation. With a loyal fan base, strong social presence, and proven results as a trainer, Ted is proud to partner with Dherbs in this endeavor.
What will Ted’s House include?
Three contestants will live in a Los Angeles, CA mansion filled with everything they need to succeed. Will it contain some temptations to throw them off their weight loss journey? That’s up to @bodybyted, but one thing is for sure: the mission is for them to emerge from Ted’s House as healthier people. The contestants will also:
- Use the Dherbs Full Body Cleanse to help encourage weight loss, while cleansing the body’s major organs and systems.
- Get personalized workouts.
- Receive meals and dietary recommendations that follow the raw vegan diet that accompanies the Full Body Cleanse.
- Have weekly weigh-ins to ensure they are progressing throughout the challenge.
- Develop discipline that focuses on nutrition, mindset, and movement that encourages a total body transformation.
Dherbs CEO A.D. Dolphin said, “I’m extremely excited to partner with @bodybyted to execute this new rendition of I Can. I’m ready for the challenge to start already because I can’t wait to see the results!”
At this time, Dolphin and @bodybyted are in the process of selecting participants for Ted’s House. There have been hundreds of submissions via social media, so the three women will be chosen very soon, as the challenge begins in less than one month. Stay tuned for air dates and where to stream this content.
About Dherbs
At Dherbs, we take great pride in our extensive inventory of natural herbal supplements and cleanses. With hundreds of products to choose from, we want to ensure our customers can always find an herbal remedy that supports their wellness goals. We source our high-grade herbs and supplements from around the world, working closely with growers so we can guarantee our shoppers have access to only the freshest, most unrefined herbal supplements currently on the market.
Multimedia
I Can Season 1 Starting Weight
Bigg Jah (left) and Onyika (right) begin their journey during season 1 of I Can. The numbers indicate their starting weight.
Bigg Jah's Transformation
Bigg Jah experience over 100 pounds of weight loss during season 1 of I Can. You can see him at his starting weight (left) and finishing weight (right).
Onyika's Transformation
Onyika experienced some personal struggles during I Can season 1, but she overcame them, as you can see in her before (left) and after (right) pictures.
