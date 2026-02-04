Spencer Savings Bank Donates $10,000 to STEM Education in New Jersey, Kicks Off STEM Month (March) Early
Spencer Savings Bank kicked off STEM Month (March) early by donating $10,000 to the Research and Development Council of New Jersey in support of the Governor’s STEM Scholars program, which empowers the state’s top students to excel in STEM fields. As part of the initiative, two scholars visited the bank’s headquarters to meet with members of the Finance and IT teams, including their CFO, who enjoyed connecting with the students and supporting the next generation of STEM leaders.
Elmwood Park, NJ, February 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, recently donated $10,000 to the Research and Development Council of New Jersey to support their Governor’s STEM Scholars program. This program provides New Jersey’s brightest students with a variety of tools to excel in STEM fields. Two scholars from the program recently visited the bank’s headquarters to meet with members of the Finance and IT teams.
Rhea Rawat (a junior at John P. Stevens High School) and Roshan Matrubai (a junior at Parsippany Hills High School) met with the bank’s Chief Financial Officer Steve Fusco and senior leaders in the IT and Finance areas. The students’ visit included a tour of the bank and an intimate sit-down conversation with bank leaders who offered a wealth of industry knowledge, career advice and strategies for professional success. These real-world insights will guide the students as they continue their academic journeys and prepare to become a part of the next generation of leaders.
“New Jersey’s legacy of innovation is fueled by exceptional talent. At Spencer, we are proud to support this talent which will help our New Jersey communities continue to grow and thrive in the future,” stated José B. Guerrero, Chairman and CEO of Spencer. “We look forward to the many positive contributions Prisha and Simon will make to our community through their STEM education and wish them continued success!”
Rhea Rawat is a junior at John P. Stevens High School. Passionate about solving local and global challenges, she uses science and technology to create practical, impact-driven solutions. She has earned recognition such as the Ernstsons Make a Difference Award and being named a Featured Young Scientist in the Regional Science Fair. Rhea mentors younger students and advocates for equitable access to STEM education. She also leads outreach programs that expand STEM opportunities for underserved communities. Looking ahead, she hopes to build a career at the intersection of research, innovation, and social good.
Roshan Matrubai is a junior at Parsippany Hills High School. He is the top scorer and secretary of the Math Team and coaches his local middle school’s MATHCOUNTS team. Roshan is also starting his school’s first Quant Finance Club, bridging math and machine learning. He leads Digital Minds, an organization that increases AI literacy, and teaches underprivileged students online nationwide. Outside of STEM, Roshan is a musician who has performed with the NJSMA and NJAB Wind Ensembles and once served as concertmaster.
For more than 60 years, the R&D Council has supported the state’s innovation economy, which boasts of a first-class workforce of scientists, engineers and other STEM professionals. The Governor’s STEM program was founded by the R&D Council to provide New Jersey’s highest-achieving high school and college students with a variety of necessary tools, so that they may continue to excel in fields related to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 130 years. The bank has about $4 billion in total assets and operates 27 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.
