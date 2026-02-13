Wise Love Books Author Delivers the Radical Relationship Reset Young Adults Deserve
A new book by Chris Hakim, The Authentic Young Lover: Learning to Love in a Broken Culture, tackles hookup culture and modern loneliness without easy answers. Drawing on spiritual traditions from around the world, it identifies four internal patterns that sabotage relationships — and the virtues that replace them. Published by Wise Love Books.
Mountain View, CA, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Wise Love Books has published The Authentic Young Lover: Learning to Love in a Broken Culture by Chris Hakim, a guide to love and intimacy for young adults that takes hookup culture seriously, neither condemning it morally nor pretending it has no cost.
Gen Z and younger millennials are the loneliest generations on record. Dating apps have industrialized romantic rejection. Hookup culture promises freedom but frequently delivers confusion and disconnection. The self-help industry's response (optimization frameworks, attraction scripts) is more of the same transactional thinking in disguise.
The Authentic Young Lover argues the real obstacles are internal. Drawing on evolutionary psychology and spiritual traditions from across the world, Hakim identifies four psychological patterns that sabotage modern relationships: violence (from coercion to ghosting), pettiness (jealousy, score-keeping, transactional thinking), vanity (the appearance obsession amplified by social media), and agenda (using sex and relationships to fill inner voids or to meet conventional expectations). Overcoming them, he writes, gives rise to the four virtues of authentic love: gentleness, grace, charm, and mystery.
The book draws practical wisdom from Buddhism, a Hawaiian forgiveness ritual, nonviolent communication, Sufi poetry, and medieval courtly love, not as exoticism, but as humanity's collective inheritance for living and loving better. Each section closes with contemplative practices designed to help readers recognize these patterns in their own lives and begin to shift them.
Notably, The Authentic Young Lover refuses to reduce the loneliness crisis to personal failure, acknowledging that affordable housing, mental healthcare, and living wages are political questions no amount of self-work can substitute for.
"There are no shortcuts to the real thing," Hakim writes. "Love requires the full development of your character, your emotional intelligence, and your capacity for both independence and intimacy."
Praise for The Authentic Young Lover
"A map for navigating love with wisdom rather than fear, and depth rather than performance."
— The Book Torch
"Thoughtful, direct, and refreshingly unfluffy, this book feels less like advice and more like training for real intimacy."
— A Look Inside
"Refreshing in a dating culture full of quick thrills and validation. Recommended for readers who genuinely want to examine their relationship patterns and work on creating healthier, stronger bonds with the people they care about."
— Readers' Favorite
Drawing on evolutionary psychology, Hakim explains why jealousy, competition, and status anxiety feel so natural. He pairs these explanations with insights from diverse wisdom traditions to show that “natural” impulses are not the same as inevitable outcomes… The book's quiet confidence is its final persuasive tool… It simply makes a sustained, evidence-backed case that love improves when character improves—and that this work, while challenging, is within reach.
— OneTribune
About the Author
Chris Hakim is the author of The Authentic Lover. He has spent decades studying the intersection of evolutionary psychology, world spiritual traditions, and relational health. The Authentic Young Lover is his first book written specifically for young adults.
Publication Details
Title: The Authentic Young Lover: Learning to Love in a Broken Culture
Author: Chris Hakim
Publisher: Wise Love Books
Publication Date: February 14, 2026
Format: Trade Paperback | eBook
ISBN (Paperback): 978-0-9981553-5-7
ISBN (eBook): 978-0-9981553-6-4
Categories: Young Adult Nonfiction / Social Topics / Dating & Sex; Inspirational & Personal Growth; Values & Virtues
Gen Z and younger millennials are the loneliest generations on record. Dating apps have industrialized romantic rejection. Hookup culture promises freedom but frequently delivers confusion and disconnection. The self-help industry's response (optimization frameworks, attraction scripts) is more of the same transactional thinking in disguise.
The Authentic Young Lover argues the real obstacles are internal. Drawing on evolutionary psychology and spiritual traditions from across the world, Hakim identifies four psychological patterns that sabotage modern relationships: violence (from coercion to ghosting), pettiness (jealousy, score-keeping, transactional thinking), vanity (the appearance obsession amplified by social media), and agenda (using sex and relationships to fill inner voids or to meet conventional expectations). Overcoming them, he writes, gives rise to the four virtues of authentic love: gentleness, grace, charm, and mystery.
The book draws practical wisdom from Buddhism, a Hawaiian forgiveness ritual, nonviolent communication, Sufi poetry, and medieval courtly love, not as exoticism, but as humanity's collective inheritance for living and loving better. Each section closes with contemplative practices designed to help readers recognize these patterns in their own lives and begin to shift them.
Notably, The Authentic Young Lover refuses to reduce the loneliness crisis to personal failure, acknowledging that affordable housing, mental healthcare, and living wages are political questions no amount of self-work can substitute for.
"There are no shortcuts to the real thing," Hakim writes. "Love requires the full development of your character, your emotional intelligence, and your capacity for both independence and intimacy."
Praise for The Authentic Young Lover
"A map for navigating love with wisdom rather than fear, and depth rather than performance."
— The Book Torch
"Thoughtful, direct, and refreshingly unfluffy, this book feels less like advice and more like training for real intimacy."
— A Look Inside
"Refreshing in a dating culture full of quick thrills and validation. Recommended for readers who genuinely want to examine their relationship patterns and work on creating healthier, stronger bonds with the people they care about."
— Readers' Favorite
Drawing on evolutionary psychology, Hakim explains why jealousy, competition, and status anxiety feel so natural. He pairs these explanations with insights from diverse wisdom traditions to show that “natural” impulses are not the same as inevitable outcomes… The book's quiet confidence is its final persuasive tool… It simply makes a sustained, evidence-backed case that love improves when character improves—and that this work, while challenging, is within reach.
— OneTribune
About the Author
Chris Hakim is the author of The Authentic Lover. He has spent decades studying the intersection of evolutionary psychology, world spiritual traditions, and relational health. The Authentic Young Lover is his first book written specifically for young adults.
Publication Details
Title: The Authentic Young Lover: Learning to Love in a Broken Culture
Author: Chris Hakim
Publisher: Wise Love Books
Publication Date: February 14, 2026
Format: Trade Paperback | eBook
ISBN (Paperback): 978-0-9981553-5-7
ISBN (eBook): 978-0-9981553-6-4
Categories: Young Adult Nonfiction / Social Topics / Dating & Sex; Inspirational & Personal Growth; Values & Virtues
Contact
Wise Love BooksContact
Chris Hakim
+1-650-567-3739
www.goodreads.com/author/show/4297839.Chris_Hakim
Chris Hakim
+1-650-567-3739
www.goodreads.com/author/show/4297839.Chris_Hakim
Categories