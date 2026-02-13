Laura Kelly Designs Introduces Little Kindness Club, a Free Retailer Resource, at New York Toy Fair
Melbourne Beach, FL, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Laura Kelly Designs, a recognized leader in kindness-forward gift and paper products, is launching the Little Kindness Club, a free membership program for retailers, small businesses, and educators, debuting at New York Toy Fair, February 14–17, Booth 2255.
The Little Kindness Club provides members with monthly themed, downloadable content designed to drive customer engagement and add value at the point of sale. Content includes printable tags, cards, and kid-friendly activities centered on kindness and joy—resources retailers can easily use for in-store promotions, events, classroom tie-ins, or customer takeaways.
The program is designed to help retailers strengthen customer connection, reinforce brand values, and create meaningful experiences for families without added cost.
Early retail partners are already seeing the benefit. Jacqueline Killian, owner of Beyond the Blackboard and the inaugural Little Kindness Club Retailer Member, shared, “There’s something truly special about Laura’s designs and content — they’re not just beautifully designed, they radiate kindness, joy, and positivity while increasing profits for our small business.”
Laura Kelly Designs is known throughout the industry for products that promote kindness, empowerment, and connection. The Little Kindness Club extends that mission by offering retailers practical, values-driven tools that support both community impact and business growth.
For more information, visit or stop by Booth 2255 at New York Toy Fair.
The Little Kindness Club provides members with monthly themed, downloadable content designed to drive customer engagement and add value at the point of sale. Content includes printable tags, cards, and kid-friendly activities centered on kindness and joy—resources retailers can easily use for in-store promotions, events, classroom tie-ins, or customer takeaways.
The program is designed to help retailers strengthen customer connection, reinforce brand values, and create meaningful experiences for families without added cost.
Early retail partners are already seeing the benefit. Jacqueline Killian, owner of Beyond the Blackboard and the inaugural Little Kindness Club Retailer Member, shared, “There’s something truly special about Laura’s designs and content — they’re not just beautifully designed, they radiate kindness, joy, and positivity while increasing profits for our small business.”
Laura Kelly Designs is known throughout the industry for products that promote kindness, empowerment, and connection. The Little Kindness Club extends that mission by offering retailers practical, values-driven tools that support both community impact and business growth.
For more information, visit or stop by Booth 2255 at New York Toy Fair.
Contact
Laura Kelly Designs LLCContact
Laura Kelly
303-829-8797
laurakellywholesale.com
Laura Kelly
303-829-8797
laurakellywholesale.com
Categories