IDAI Launches Real-World Asset Tokenization Initiative: Space Phoenix Systems Partnership Validates Industry-First Integrated Framework for Infrastructure Tokenization
IDAI launches its Real-World Asset Tokenization Initiative, validated by partnership with Space Phoenix Systems. The initiative delivers the industry's only integrated approach combining regulatory compliance, technical validation, and commercialization for the $16 trillion RWA market. Join IDAI at SpaceNEXT 2026 in Tysons, VA (Feb. 18-19) for workshops on de-risking and financing space infrastructure.
Washington, DC, February 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Institute for Digital Asset Innovation (IDAI) has launched a new Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization Initiative aimed at helping institutions move from concept to market-ready digital assets, the organization announced today. The initiative is designed to integrate regulatory compliance, technical validation, and commercialization planning into a single framework for institutional-grade tokenization.
The announcement follows a strategic partnership with Space Phoenix Systems, a space logistics company focused on reusable infrastructure and microgravity manufacturing. Space Phoenix was recently named one of Pepperdine University’s 2025 "Most Fundable Company in America," a distinction IDAI says underscores the commercial viability of its integrated approach.
IDAI positions the collaboration as proof of its core model: combining governance and compliance expertise, industrial systems validation, and commercialization strategy within a transparent, DAO-based structure.
Bridging a fragmented market
Global interest in tokenized real-world assets is accelerating. InvestorPlace projects the market could reach $16 trillion by 2030, but industry efforts remain widely dispersed among technology providers, legal advisors, and financial intermediaries.
IDAI’s initiative seeks to consolidate those functions through three coordinated centers:
- Center for Digital Governance and Standards (CDGS): Focuses on regulatory compliance and governance alignment using IDAI’s Blockchain Maturity Model framework.
- Center for Industrial Innovation Systems (CIIS): Evaluates technical feasibility, digital twin integration, and adherence to industrial standards.Intellectual property, including patents, media rights, and research data
- Center for Digital Economy and Emerging Technologies (CDEET): Develops commercialization pathways, market readiness assessments, and investor diligence support.
“The Space Phoenix partnership demonstrates what’s possible when policy expertise, industrial systems knowledge, and capital markets experience converge,” said Kevin L. Jackson, representing IDAI. “The goal isn’t simply tokenization—it’s reducing risk for institutional adoption through transparent governance and validated technical frameworks.”
End-to-end service model
The initiative is structured around a three-phase delivery model:
- Phase 1: Assessment and governance design
Includes governance maturity analysis, regulatory mapping across SEC, CFTC, and state frameworks, tokenomics design, and legal structuring recommendations.
- Phase 2: Technical validation and implementation
Covers feasibility studies, smart-contract development and audit coordination, digital twin integration for physical assets, and cybersecurity architecture.
- Phase 3: Market readiness and launch
Focuses on investor materials, diligence support, distribution strategy, exchange coordination, and post-launch governance infrastructure.
Target sectors
IDAI plans to support tokenization across four primary asset categories:
- Infrastructure, including renewable energy, Low Earth Orbit systems, transportation, and water networks
- Industrial systems such as manufacturing equipment, supply chains, and IoT platforms
- Intellectual property, including patents, media rights, and research data
- Digital enterprises, including SaaS platforms, data marketplaces, and AI models
Andrew Parlock, CEO of Space Phoenix Systems, stated: "We are excited to work with our IDAI colleagues to develop a space logistics industry digital framework that bridges our physical space assets with modern digital finance, and potentially affords us an opportunity to accelerate deployment of the capital-intensive infrastructure required to grow our business."
Positioning within the ecosystem
IDAI differentiates itself from academic institutes, policy think tanks, and startup accelerators by operating as a Wyoming DUNA-structured nonprofit with DAO-based governance. The organization emphasizes transparent treasury management, industry-wide collaboration, and integrated services spanning policy, technical validation, and commercialization.
Unlike research institutes focused on academic output, policy think tanks concentrated on high-level frameworks, or accelerators providing startup capital, IDAI operates as:
Join us at SpaceNEXT
IDAI and Space Phoenix will showcase the initiative at SpaceNEXT 2026 in Tysons, Virginia, with two sessions focused on financing and de-risking space infrastructure and manufacturing.
- Workshop: “De-Risking and Financing Space Assets” — Feb. 18, 2026, 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
- Panel: “De-Risking and Financing the First Generation of Space Factories” — Feb. 19, 2026, 2:30–3:00 p.m.
Outreach to startups and investors
IDAI is offering startups a complimentary alignment assessment to determine whether tokenization could support capital formation and market positioning. The evaluation includes governance maturity analysis, regulatory pathway mapping, technical feasibility review, and market readiness screening.
The organization is also engaging investors seeking exposure to tokenized infrastructure and enterprise assets, offering early access to projects, diligence support, and DAO-based governance transparency.
Inquiries for assessments or investment participation can be directed to info@IDAI.org.
