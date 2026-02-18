Lifescape Colorado Celebrates 50 Years of Shaping Colorado’s Outdoor Living

Lifescape Colorado celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of designing, building, and caring for residential landscapes across Denver and Colorado’s Front Range. Founded in 1976 and led by Michael Hupf since 2006, the firm has grown into a nationally recognized design-build-care practice with more than 225 professionals. Lifescape remains committed to craftsmanship, sustainability, and creating outdoor environments that grow more beautiful with time.