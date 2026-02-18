Lifescape Colorado Celebrates 50 Years of Shaping Colorado’s Outdoor Living
Lifescape Colorado celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of designing, building, and caring for residential landscapes across Denver and Colorado’s Front Range. Founded in 1976 and led by Michael Hupf since 2006, the firm has grown into a nationally recognized design-build-care practice with more than 225 professionals. Lifescape remains committed to craftsmanship, sustainability, and creating outdoor environments that grow more beautiful with time.
Denver, CO, February 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lifescape Colorado, a Denver-based leader in landscape architecture, construction, and property care, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, marking five decades of design excellence, craftsmanship, and stewardship across Denver and Colorado’s Front Range.
Founded in 1976, Lifescape began as a boutique residential landscape studio operating from a Victorian home in Uptown Denver. The firm set out to reimagine outdoor spaces as intentional, enduring extensions of the home.
In 2006, Michael Hupf assumed leadership, guiding Lifescape into a new era of growth while honoring its founding values. Under his direction, the firm evolved into a fully integrated design–build–care practice, uniting landscape architecture, construction, and long-term property care. Today, Lifescape is nationally recognized for its award-winning work, collaborative approach, and long-standing client relationships.
“While our firm has evolved over the years, two things have remained constant—great clients and great people,” said Michael Hupf, President of Lifescape Colorado. “That trust and teamwork have allowed us to grow thoughtfully while staying true to our roots.”
Lifescape has shaped some of Colorado’s most enduring residential landscapes, designing environments that mature gracefully over time. A commitment to sustainability, water-wise practices, and long-term stewardship has positioned the firm as a leader in responsible outdoor living. To support its year-round Colorado workforce, Lifescape also participates in a federally regulated seasonal labor program to meet peak property care demands, ensuring continuity, safety, and quality across its managed landscapes.
With a team of more than 225 professionals and over a hundred industry awards, Lifescape remains focused on advancing the craft of landscape architecture and design while investing in the communities it serves.
To commemorate the milestone, Lifescape Colorado will host a 50th anniversary celebration on February 19, 2026, bringing together clients, industry partners, civic leaders, and team members to honor the firm’s history and look ahead to its next chapter.
As Lifescape marks this landmark year, its mission remains unchanged: to create outdoor environments that enrich daily life and grow more beautiful with time.
About Lifescape Colorado
Lifescape Colorado, established in 1976, is a premier landscape architecture, construction, and property care firm based in Denver, Colorado. As the largest locally owned residential landscape company in the state, Lifescape specializes in creating and maintaining sustainable, innovative outdoor living spaces throughout the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range. Known for award-winning design and environmental stewardship, Lifescape’s team brings decades of expertise in landscape architecture, horticulture, and long-term care.
Learn more at www.lifescapecolorado.com,
