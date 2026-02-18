Benny’s Brave Adventures Expands Its 16-Book Children’s Series with Literacy-Focused Chapter Book
“The Frizzletwirping Festival Fiasco” Turns Wordplay into a Literacy Tool for Young Readers.
Summit, NJ, February 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- At a time when parents and educators are increasingly concerned about children’s reading engagement and vocabulary development, local author Ed McCormick is offering something refreshingly different: a woodland adventure that makes language irresistible.
Benny’s Brave Adventures, the established children’s literary brand created by Hong Z McCormick, marks a milestone with its 16th published title. The company’s expanding catalog reflects sustained reader engagement and growing demand for humorous, literacy-enhancing chapter books designed for ages 6–10. With strong five-star reader reviews and continued series growth, the brand is positioning itself as a trusted source of imaginative, values-centered children’s storytelling.
Her newest chapter book, The Frizzletwirping Festival Fiasco, part of the Benny’s Brave Adventures series, combines high-energy humor with a built-in Vocabulary Builder and glossary designed to spark curiosity about words.
Set in Whispering Woods during the wild and woolly Frizzletwirping Festival, the story follows Benny the Bunny as he competes in buzzing bee formations, trampoline contests, and pie-throwing chaos, all while navigating a prankster raccoon determined to win at any cost. Along the way, readers encounter playful sounds like splishnork and buzzwhizzle, nonsense words that do more than entertain. They build literacy skills.
A Story that Sneaks Vocabulary into the Fun
Unlike many early chapter books, The Frizzletwirping Festival Fiasco includes a thoughtfully crafted glossary and Vocabulary Builder section at the end. Children are invited to explore new words, revisit playful language from the story, and strengthen comprehension in a format that feels like an extension of the adventure rather than homework.
“Children fall in love with reading when words feel alive,” says McCormick. “If we can make language playful, rhythmic, and joyful, vocabulary growth becomes a natural byproduct of laughter.”
Educators note that rhythmic wordplay and invented language support phonemic awareness, a critical building block for strong readers. The book’s read-aloud energy encourages repetition, prediction, and active listening.
Laughing While Learning
The story delivers:
Fast-paced woodland chaos
Comical contests gone wrong
Silly sound words children love to repeat
A moral core centered on fairness, integrity, and resilience
But what sets it apart is its intentional design for language development.
Parents report:
- “Had us laughing out loud, great rhythm and wordplay!”
- “The message is as strong as the humor.”
- “Perfect for read-aloud time. My kids loved the chaos, and the glossary!”
Reviving Classic Storytelling with a Modern Literacy Twist
Fans of Winnie-the-Pooh and The Wind in the Willows will recognize the timeless charm of Woodland characters with oversized personalities, including a singing boar and a skunk with spectacularly poor aim.
Yet this book adds something new: a deliberate focus on building vocabulary confidence in young readers ages 6–10.
As reading educators continue to emphasize foundational literacy skills, books that blend story and structured word exposure are increasingly valued by teachers and librarians alike.
About the Author
Hong McCormick is the creator of the Benny’s Brave Adventures series. Her stories combine humor, heart, and language play to create memorable reading experiences that support both imagination and literacy growth.
