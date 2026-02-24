SwishBox Announces Grand Opening in Jacksonville, FL
SwishBox, a veteran‑owned mobile basketball arcade, is hosting its Grand Opening on Feb. 28, 2026, from 11–7 at 11239 Lem Turner Rd. in Jacksonville. The event features tournament play, prizes, DJ, photo booth, food, and special recognition for veterans. Family‑friendly fun and high‑energy competition for the whole community.
Jacksonville, FL, February 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A Veteran‑Owned Mobile Basketball Experience Brings High‑Energy Fun to the Community
SwishBox, the region’s newest mobile basketball arcade and entertainment experience, proudly announces the grand opening of its first Jacksonville location. The celebration will take place on February 28 from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM at 11239 Lem Turner Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218.
SwishBox is a veteran‑owned business dedicated to delivering high‑energy, family‑friendly entertainment through its fully mobile basketball arcade trailer. Designed for birthdays, school events, corporate functions, community festivals, and competitive play, SwishBox brings the excitement of arcade‑style basketball directly to neighborhoods, campuses, and organizations.
A Celebration for the Community — and for Veterans
The grand opening event will honor and welcome local veterans with special recognition, giveaways, and tributes throughout the day. As a veteran‑owned company, SwishBox is committed to uplifting service members and creating inclusive spaces where families and communities can connect.
Grand Opening Highlights
Guests attending the grand opening can expect a full day of excitement, including:
- Tournament‑style basketball play
- Exciting prizes and big giveaways
- DJ, music, and photo booth experiences
- Delicious food on-site from My Seasoned Chicken and Ribs
- Family-friendly activities and community engagement
“We built SwishBox to bring people together,” said the founders. “Whether it’s a school event, a birthday party, corporate team building, festivals, or a community celebration, our mission is simple: Pull up. Play hard. Have fun. We’re proud to launch in Jacksonville and even prouder to honor the veterans who inspire us every day.”
About SwishBox
SwishBox is a mobile basketball arcade experience designed for events of all sizes. Featuring digital scoreboards, multiple hoops, competitive game modes, and a bold, modern design, SwishBox delivers a unique entertainment option for families, schools, corporate teams, and community organizations. SwishBox offers corporate sponsorship opportunities that provide high‑visibility branding and meaningful community impact. The company is proudly veteran‑owned and committed to community engagement, youth enrichment, and high‑energy fun.
Event Details
Grand Opening of SwishBox
11239 Lem Turner Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Saturday February 28, 2026
11:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Media Contact
SwishBox LLC
info@sbxmobile1.com
(800) 217‑1623
www.swishboxllc.com
