Developer Anthony Galeotafiore, Owner of AJG Development, Commences Construction on 40 Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Patchogue, NY
The project consists of four buildings totaling 40 apartments with a mix of one bedroom and two bedroom units. Each residence offers modern finishes, gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, private balconies and pations, and drive up parking that gives it a townhouse feel. Links Court Gardens is just a short walk down Main Street into the heart of Patchogue, surrounded by a growing town of restaurants, cafes, bars, entertainment, and the ferry to Fire Island.
Bay Shore, NY, March 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The highly anticipated 40 Unit Luxury Apartment Complex, known as Links Court Gardens in Patchogue New York, owned by Links Court Gardens LLC- has commenced construction and is moving to completion very rapidly. The project is nestled off East Main Street in Patchogue (Town of Brookhaven), and President Anthony Galeotafiore is expecting the leasing to commence in September of 2026. The project consists of four buildings totaling 40 luxury apartments with a mix of one bedroom and two bedroom units. Each residence offers modern finishes, gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, private balconies and patios as well as drive-up parking that gives it a townhouse feel.
Links Court Gardens is just a short walk down Main Street into the heart of Patchogue, surrounded by a growing town of restaurants, cafes, bars, entertainment, and the ferry to Fire Island. “The rapid expansion and development in and around the downtown of Patchogue area has been nothing short of amazing the past decade,” says developer Anthony Galeotafiore, “and we wanted be a small part of it.”
For more information, you can go to AJG Development’s website www.ajgcapitalgrp.com or call the office at 631-328-1290.
Links Court Gardens is just a short walk down Main Street into the heart of Patchogue, surrounded by a growing town of restaurants, cafes, bars, entertainment, and the ferry to Fire Island. “The rapid expansion and development in and around the downtown of Patchogue area has been nothing short of amazing the past decade,” says developer Anthony Galeotafiore, “and we wanted be a small part of it.”
For more information, you can go to AJG Development’s website www.ajgcapitalgrp.com or call the office at 631-328-1290.
Contact
AJG DevelopmentContact
Anthony Galeotafiore
631-328-1290
ajgcapitalgrp.com
Anthony Galeotafiore
631-328-1290
ajgcapitalgrp.com
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