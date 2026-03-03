Los Angeles Opportunity Fund Wins Court Battle, Advances 64-Unit Affordable Housing Development Under ED1 at 800 Lorraine Blvd., Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Opportunity Fund, LLC, the developer of a six-story, 64-unit low-income housing project in the Windsor Village neighborhood of Los Angeles, has prevailed in a lawsuit filed by a neighborhood association aimed at stopping the project.
In the case, the Lorraine Boulevard Neighbors association and an individual petitioner filed suit in 2024 seeking a writ of mandate to overturn the City’s approval of the project under Executive Directive No. 1 (ED1).
The development is a 100% affordable housing project, consisting of 64 units for low-income and moderate-income residents, plus a manager’s unit. The project utilized the City’s lawful fast-track permitting provisions, adopted following Mayor Karen Bass’s declaration of a local emergency to accelerate the construction of affordable housing.
In its ruling, the Los Angeles Superior Court rejected the petitioners’ claims and allowed the City’s approval of the project to stand. The Court confirmed that the City acted within its authority under ED1 and that the project complies with all applicable objective planning standards. The Court therefore denied the petition for writ of mandate, clearing the way for the project to proceed.
Nima Montazeri, Principal of Los Angeles Opportunity Fund, stated, “This case demonstrates the growing challenge Los Angeles faces in incentivizing and delivering affordable housing. While many claim to support solutions to the housing crisis, the reality is that certain groups will exert extraordinary efforts to ensure that affordable housing is built anywhere, except in their backyard.”
The developer emphasized that the project, located at 800 Lorraine Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, represents exactly the type of housing Los Angeles urgently needs: safe, high-quality, income-restricted homes for working families and vulnerable residents during an unprecedented housing emergency.
“At a time when our city is facing crisis-level housing shortages, obstruction through litigation only delays desperately needed housing,” said Bahman Moshar, Principal of Los Angeles Opportunity Fund. “We are grateful the Court recognized that the City followed the law and that this affordable housing development should move forward.”
About Los Angeles Opportunity Fund, LLC
Los Angeles Opportunity Fund, LLC is a Los Angeles based developer of multi-family dwellings in Southern California. It is managed by veterans in the real estate industry with decades of experience in construction and management of residential dwellings. The company is developing a flagship low-income apartment building at 800 Lorraine Blvd., Los Angeles, CA.
Contact:
Los Angeles Opportunity Fund, LLC
Nima Montazeri
nima@BrownStoneCapital.net
Source:
Los Angeles Opportunity Fund, LLC
