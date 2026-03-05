Learn it Media Announces Acquisition of EvergreenCSD Division; Rose Janssen Joins as Vice President of Client Services
Commack, NY, March 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Learn it Media, a leading internal communications firm specializing in driving positive workforce performance, today announced the acquisition of EvergreenCSD’s Employee Engagement division — a move that expands the company’s capabilities, strengthens its leadership team, and supports continued growth for the Learn it Media division and its parent company, SEMM Holdings, LLC.
Founded in 1999, Learn it Media develops communication and learning solutions that influence behavior for a positive impact on performance while generating measurable value to the business. As part of the acquisition, Rose Janssen, founder and longtime leader of EvergreenCSD, joins Learn it Media as Vice President of Client Services.
Janssen is widely respected for designing communication initiatives that align employees with business priorities while delivering sustained operational gains - directly complementing the Learn it Media mission. She has held executive leadership roles within major retail organizations and solution provider firms, in addition to her success in founding and leading EvergreenCSD. This blend of in-house experience and entrepreneurial leadership gives her a uniquely well-rounded perspective on helping companies communicate with clarity and strengthen key performance metrics.
“This acquisition represents an important milestone in Learn it Media’s growth,” said Kevin McMenimen, President of Learn it Media. “Rose has built a strong reputation for translating communication strategy into practical execution that drives real performance impact. Integrating her experience and EvergreenCSD’s capabilities strengthens our leadership team, broadens our creative bench, and positions us to further enhance support for our existing clients as well as our opportunities for continued growth.”
In her new role, Janssen will lead client services and work closely with client organizations and internal teams to enhance program design, strengthen implementation, and further elevate Learn it Media’s ability to deliver meaningful and measurable communication campaigns.
“Joining Learn it Media represents a natural next chapter, for both my professional and personal growth,” said Janssen. “I’ve spent my career helping organizations communicate more effectively with their people in ways that influence performance and business outcomes. Learn it Media’s long history and strong commitment to the industry and their creative and innovative solutions aligns deeply with my focus. I look forward to working with our clients to build programs that inform, engage, and drive positive influence.”
The acquisition reflects Learn it Media’s continued investment in expanding its offerings, enhancing creative depth, and strengthening its position as a leading and trusted partner to organizations seeking communication solutions that deliver positive results.
About Learn it Media:
Learn it Media provides integrated solutions including branding design, print campaigns, digital messaging, video and animation, e-learning, and a dynamic suite of mobile communication applications, collectively deployed to support enterprise-wide communication strategy for a distributed workforce. Clients rely on Learn it Media to improve workplace performance, reduce risk, maintain compliance, and strengthen operational effectiveness. Learn it Media is a division of SEMM Holdings, LLC.
