5th Annual Shamrock’n the Harbor 5K/12K Showcases Breathtaking Mt. Rainier Views from the Narrows Bridge

This family-friendly 5K/12K run-walk offers scenic trail routes and various participation options, including a virtual run, and breathtaking views from the Narrows Bridge. The Shamrock’n run features chip timing, bagpipe tribute opening ceremony, Irish music throughout the day, refreshment stations, a St. Paddy’s Day costume trot, a finish line party, free downloadable photos, participant swag including a performance T-shirt and medal, and a custom fleece blanket giveaway for early registrants.