5th Annual Shamrock’n the Harbor 5K/12K Showcases Breathtaking Mt. Rainier Views from the Narrows Bridge
This family-friendly 5K/12K run-walk offers scenic trail routes and various participation options, including a virtual run, and breathtaking views from the Narrows Bridge. The Shamrock’n run features chip timing, bagpipe tribute opening ceremony, Irish music throughout the day, refreshment stations, a St. Paddy’s Day costume trot, a finish line party, free downloadable photos, participant swag including a performance T-shirt and medal, and a custom fleece blanket giveaway for early registrants.
Gig Harbor, WA, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to lace up, get a little Irish, and join Shamrock’n the Harbor on Saturday, March 14, 2026, a family-friendly 5K and 12K run/walk (with a virtual option available) along the scenic Cushman Trail. The event begins at the Hollycroft Trailhead in Gig Harbor, WA.
Race start times are 12K at 8:30 a.m. and 5K at 9:00 a.m. Participants can expect rolling hills, trail scenery, and — for the 12K — an unforgettable view of Mount Rainier from the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.
“Shamrock’n the Harbor is a fun way to get outside and do something positive for our community,” said Joyce Schultz, longtime senior advocate and Shamrock’n the Harbor Race Coordinator. “Every registration supports the Gig Harbor Senior Center and all seniors who rely on it.”
Event highlights include:
5K and 12K run/walk (virtual option available)
Chip-timed event
Recharge stations with water and fruit along the course
St. Paddy’s Day Costume Trot
Finish line party
Free downloadable run photos
Participant swag, including a dry-wick performance T-shirt and race medal
A custom fleece blanket giveaway for the first 50 participants at bib pick-up
Event details and to register: https://gghf.redpodium.com/shamrockn-the-harbor-2026
Julie Ann Gustanski
253-514-6338
www.gigharborfoundation.org/
