Santhoff Plumbing Opens New Houston Office to Serve West University, Memorial Villages, River Oaks, Bellaire, and Nearby Communities

Santhoff Plumbing announces the opening of a new Houston office at 2617 Bissonnet St., Suite #237, 77005, to better serve homeowners and businesses in West University, River Oaks, Bellaire, Meyerland, Galleria/Uptown, and surrounding Houston neighborhoods.