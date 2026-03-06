Santhoff Plumbing Opens New Houston Office to Serve West University, Memorial Villages, River Oaks, Bellaire, and Nearby Communities
Santhoff Plumbing announces the opening of a new Houston office at 2617 Bissonnet St., Suite #237, 77005, to better serve homeowners and businesses in West University, River Oaks, Bellaire, Meyerland, Galleria/Uptown, and surrounding Houston neighborhoods.
Houston, TX, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Santhoff Plumbing Expands Houston Plumbing Services with New Office on Bissonnet Street
Santhoff Plumbing, a trusted Houston plumbing company with more than 50 years of experience, has opened a new office at 2617 Bissonnet St., Suite #237, Houston, TX 77005. The new location strengthens the company’s ability to provide fast, professional plumbing services throughout central Houston.
The office will support residential and commercial customers in West University, Hedwig Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point, the Galleria area, Uptown, River Oaks, Bellaire, Meyerland, and Westchase, helping improve response times for plumbing repairs, maintenance, and emergency plumbing needs.
Santhoff Plumbing provides a full range of Houston plumbing services, including plumbing repairs, drain cleaning, sewer services, leak detection, gas line installation and repair, water heater repair and installation, tankless water heater services, repiping, water filtration systems, and kitchen and bathroom plumbing. The company also offers 24/7 emergency plumbing services for urgent plumbing issues.
With licensed plumbers and decades of experience serving Houston homeowners and businesses, Santhoff Plumbing is known for dependable service, high-quality workmanship, and reliable plumbing solutions.
The new Houston office allows the company to better serve some of Houston’s most established neighborhoods while continuing its long-standing commitment to fast, professional service.
To learn more about Santhoff Plumbing or schedule plumbing service, visit https://santhoffplumbingco.com/.
About Santhoff Plumbing
Santhoff Plumbing is a family-owned Houston plumbing company serving the region since 1974. The company provides residential and commercial plumbing services including plumbing repair, water heater installation, drain cleaning, leak detection, repiping, gas line services, and emergency plumbing throughout Houston.
Media Contact
Santhoff Plumbing
2617 Bissonnet St., Suite #237
Houston, TX 77005
Phone: (713) 665-4997
https://santhoffplumbingco.com/
Santhoff Plumbing, a trusted Houston plumbing company with more than 50 years of experience, has opened a new office at 2617 Bissonnet St., Suite #237, Houston, TX 77005. The new location strengthens the company’s ability to provide fast, professional plumbing services throughout central Houston.
The office will support residential and commercial customers in West University, Hedwig Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point, the Galleria area, Uptown, River Oaks, Bellaire, Meyerland, and Westchase, helping improve response times for plumbing repairs, maintenance, and emergency plumbing needs.
Santhoff Plumbing provides a full range of Houston plumbing services, including plumbing repairs, drain cleaning, sewer services, leak detection, gas line installation and repair, water heater repair and installation, tankless water heater services, repiping, water filtration systems, and kitchen and bathroom plumbing. The company also offers 24/7 emergency plumbing services for urgent plumbing issues.
With licensed plumbers and decades of experience serving Houston homeowners and businesses, Santhoff Plumbing is known for dependable service, high-quality workmanship, and reliable plumbing solutions.
The new Houston office allows the company to better serve some of Houston’s most established neighborhoods while continuing its long-standing commitment to fast, professional service.
To learn more about Santhoff Plumbing or schedule plumbing service, visit https://santhoffplumbingco.com/.
About Santhoff Plumbing
Santhoff Plumbing is a family-owned Houston plumbing company serving the region since 1974. The company provides residential and commercial plumbing services including plumbing repair, water heater installation, drain cleaning, leak detection, repiping, gas line services, and emergency plumbing throughout Houston.
Media Contact
Santhoff Plumbing
2617 Bissonnet St., Suite #237
Houston, TX 77005
Phone: (713) 665-4997
https://santhoffplumbingco.com/
Contact
BizopiaContact
Melanie Ledbetter-Remy
832-327-3230
https://bizopia.com
Katy Marketing Agency - Serving the Greater Houston Area since 2001
Melanie Ledbetter-Remy
832-327-3230
https://bizopia.com
Katy Marketing Agency - Serving the Greater Houston Area since 2001
Categories