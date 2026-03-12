Listening to Spravato™ Publishes a New Standard for Music‑Assisted Support in Esketamine Treatment
Listening to Spravato™, a guide to music‑assisted support for esketamine treatment, is now available in print and digital formats. Written by jazz musician and technologist Justin Page, the book introduces a practical, safety‑forward framework for using music to enhance patient stability, emotional grounding, and therapeutic outcomes during Spravato® sessions.
Montclair, NJ, March 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Listening to Spravato™, a new book by musician and writer Justin Page, has been released, providing patients and clinicians with a structured approach to incorporating music into Spravato® (esketamine) treatment sessions.
The publication outlines methods for using sound as a stabilizing element during the altered‑state experience associated with esketamine. Page draws on his background in music and his work in music‑assisted healing to describe how patients and clinicians can integrate therapeutic audio into preparation, navigation, and post‑session reflection.
“Spravato can open a wide range of internal experiences,” Page said. “Music—when chosen with intention—can help patients feel safer, more grounded, and more supported. This book is designed to make that process accessible to anyone.”
Book Content
The book includes:
- A playlist framework intended to support emotional steadiness and quiet introspection
- Guidance for patients on preparing for and integrating each treatment session
- Protocols that clinicians may adapt for use in their practice
- Observations informed by Page’s experience in therapeutic sound
Clinical Context
As esketamine treatment becomes more widely available in the United States, many clinics and patients are exploring ways to create supportive environments that reduce anxiety and facilitate emotional processing. The book presents an approach to using music that can be incorporated into existing workflows without requiring specialized equipment or training.
About the Author
Justin Page is a jazz musician, technologist, and writer whose work focuses on music‑assisted healing and practical audio protocols for altered‑state therapies. A former child prodigy and Newport Jazz Festival performer, Page combines musical training with technical experience in his work on therapeutic sound.
Availability
Listening to Spravato™ is available in paperback and digital formats through Amazon at https://a.co/d/073YzJhn and through select clinical partners.
