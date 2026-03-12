Listening to Spravato™ Publishes a New Standard for Music‑Assisted Support in Esketamine Treatment

Listening to Spravato™, a guide to music‑assisted support for esketamine treatment, is now available in print and digital formats. Written by jazz musician and technologist Justin Page, the book introduces a practical, safety‑forward framework for using music to enhance patient stability, emotional grounding, and therapeutic outcomes during Spravato® sessions.