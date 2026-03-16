Top Financial Websites Worldwide to be Recognized in 2026 WebAward Competition

The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting banks, fintech companies, insurers, and investment firms to compete for recognition as the best financial services websites of 2026. Websites will be judged on design, innovation, technology, content, and usability. Winners earn industry recognition and valuable benchmarking feedback. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026.