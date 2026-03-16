Top Financial Websites Worldwide to be Recognized in 2026 WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting banks, fintech companies, insurers, and investment firms to compete for recognition as the best financial services websites of 2026. Websites will be judged on design, innovation, technology, content, and usability. Winners earn industry recognition and valuable benchmarking feedback. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026.
Boston, MA, March 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association has announced that entries are now open for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition for Website Development, including the category honoring the best financial services websites worldwide. Financial institutions, fintech firms, and digital agencies are invited to submit their websites through the WebAwards site at www.webaward.org. The entry deadline for financial industry websites is May 29, 2026.
Now celebrating its 30th year, the WebAwards program evaluates website excellence across 86 industry categories, including sectors such as banking, credit unions, insurance, investments, mutual funds, and financial services. The competition also includes emerging categories focused on cryptocurrency and blockchain platforms, reflecting the rapid evolution of digital finance.
“In the financial sector, a website often represents the beginning of a long-term client relationship,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “Consumers and investors rely heavily on digital platforms to research institutions, compare services, review educational resources, and access financial tools before choosing where to place their trust.”
Rice noted that modern financial websites must deliver far more than basic information.
“Today’s financial websites must provide secure account access, transparent pricing and fee structures, personalized planning tools, and real-time financial data,” Rice said. “At the same time, institutions must operate within strict regulatory environments that require strong cybersecurity protections, data privacy safeguards, and compliance with disclosure requirements.”
Because trust is central to financial decision-making, the quality of a website can directly influence customer confidence.
“The WebAward Competition gives financial institutions and their digital partners an opportunity to benchmark their websites against the best in the industry,” Rice added. “Recognition as an award-winning website reinforces credibility, strengthens brand reputation, and demonstrates leadership in delivering secure and innovative financial experiences online.”
Judging Criteria for Financial Services Websites
Entries submitted to the WebAwards are evaluated by a professional panel of digital marketing and web development experts. Each website is reviewed using seven key performance criteria that define effective online experiences:
Design
Innovation
Content
Technology
Interactivity
Copywriting
Ease of Use
Financial services entries are first compared with other websites within their industry category and then evaluated against the overall WebAward standard of excellence.
Benchmark Feedback for Entrants
Organizations that enter the competition benefit from detailed insights into how their website performs relative to competitors in the financial services sector.
Each participant receives:
A scoring report comparing their website with the average scores in the financial services category
Potential written feedback from the WebAwards judging panel
Insight into areas of strength and opportunities for improvement
These evaluations provide valuable perspective for institutions looking to improve digital engagement and performance.
Benefits of Winning a WebAward
Financial organizations that receive a WebAward gain both industry recognition and promotional advantages.
Winning websites receive:
Increased visibility for their organization and digital capabilities
Opportunities to promote the award through media coverage
High-quality backlinks from the WebAward website that can enhance SEO
Social media promotion celebrating the award achievement
A professional credential for marketing materials and resumes
Recognition from colleagues, partners, and industry peers
And the timeless human reward: well-earned bragging rights
Best of Industry Awards for Financial Categories
Each year, the Web Marketing Association honors the top-scoring websites across the various financial categories with Best of Industry WebAwards.
These awards recognize organizations that demonstrate outstanding achievement in digital strategy, security, usability, and innovation in financial services website development.
Financial institutions, fintech platforms, and digital development teams are encouraged to submit their websites for consideration in the 2026 WebAward Competition before the May 29 deadline.
Past winners of the Best Financial Services Website include:
2025 – Visa DXC Team (Digital Experiences & Capabilities) for usa.visa.com
2024 – SCB X Public Company Limited and Mirum Thailand for SCBX Website
2023 – WSI for Impact Financial Enginering
2022 – Risdall Marketing Group for First Advisors
2021- MBC Strategic for ANGEL OAK CAPITAL ADVISORS
2020 – Mastercard for Mastercard.com website design
2019 – Conceptual Minds, Inc. for ClienTax, Inc.
2018 – Small Army for Country Bank Website
2017 – Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life for HelloLife Consumer Site
2016 – Edward Jones for Edward Jones Website
2015 - Prudential Financial for Sponsor Center - Supporting Retirement Security Plan Participants
2014 – Nimble for Nimble Website
2013 – Nimble for Nimble Website
2012 - InvestLab & Comrade for InvestLab Tradepop Branding & Design
2011 – Brightworks Interactive Marketing & RBC for RBC Better Student Life
2010 – Standard Chartered Bank and TBWATEQUILAHong Kong for The Standard Chartered Bank Homepage
2009 Standard Chartered Bank and TBWATEQUILAHong Kong for The Standard Chartered Private Bank Global Website
2008 Organic Inc for Bank of America Fees & Processes
2007 John Hancock Funds, LLC for Financial Professional Website
2006 T3 (The Think Tank) for Chase Card with Blink
2005 Merrill Lynch for Merrill Lynch Gateway Website
2004 Moving Minds, LLC for Trancentrix Corporate Payment Solutions Website
2003 Weber Shandwick Worldwide for CNBC on MSN Money
Past winners of the Best Bank Website include:
2025 – ZAG Interactive for Berkshire Bank
2024 – Jack Henry for Hocking Valley Bank
2023 – Jack Henry for First Eagle Bank
2022 – First National Bank and Trust for A BETTER DIGITAL USER EXPERIENCE
2021 – Jack Henry Digital - Banno for THE BANK OF PRINCETON
2020 – Jack Henry & Associates / Banno Group for THINK BANK
2019 - ZAG Interactive for Berkshire Bank
2018 – Mirum (Thailand) Co., Ltd. For Krungthai Bank Website
2017 – Reichl und Partner eMarketing for DADAT Direct Bank
2016 – Western Alliance Bancorporation for Western Alliance Bancorporation Website Redesign
2015 – TURKIYE IS BANKASI (ISBANK) for Turkiye Is Bankasi New Privia Website
2014 – Ally Bank for Ally Bank Product Pages
2013 – Group Digital Banking for The New Standard Chartered Bank India Website
2012 - Cleartag SAL for Audi Card Artist Website
2011 – Finn Digital on behalf of Johnson Financial Group for Johnson Bank Website Redesign
2010 – Standard Chartered Bank and TBWATEQUILAHong Kong for The Standard Chartered Bank Homepage
2009 - Organic, Inc. for Bank of America - Morris on Campus (2009 Best of Show Winner)
2008 - TBWATEQUILA HK for Standard Chartered Bank/People in Action
2007 - Organic, Inc. for Bank of America No Fee Mortgage Plus
2006 – Carat Fusion for Wachovia Championship 17
2005 – Agency.com for Sainsburysbank.co.uk
2004 – Ion Global Limited for HSBC Card Services HK
Past winners of the Best Credit Union Website include:
2025 – ZAG Interactive for WESTconsin Credit Union
2024 – Risdall Marketing Group for Empeople Credit Union
2023 – Jack Henry for Embers Credit Union
2022 - Jack Henry for P1FCU
2021 – Sundin Marketing for ST. JEAN'S CREDIT UNION
2020 – ZAG Interactive for Andrews Federal Credit Union
2019 - ZAG Interactive for University Credit Union
2018 – ZAG Interactive for Coastal Credit Union
2017 – ZAG Interactive for Black Hills Federal Credit Union
2016 – America First Credit Union for America First Credit Union Website
2015 – CU Solutions Group for Water & Power Community Credit Union
2014 – ZAG Interactive for SF Police Credit Union
2013 – Extractable for Logix Federal Credit Union Website
2012 - Boston Interactive for IC Federal Credit Union
2011 – Extractable for Security Service Federal Credit Union
2010 – Extractable for Citizen's Equity
2009 – America First Credit Union for www.americafirst.com
2008 - Delta Community for CU Delta Community Credit Union
2007 - Extractable for SAFE credit union
2006 - Webnbeyond for Union America Mortgage
2005 - America First Credit Union for www.americafirst.com
2004 - Imirage, Inc for APCI Federal Credit Union
Past winners of the Best Cryptocurrency Website include:
2025 – iTrustCapital for A Trusted Leader in the Crypto
2024 – iTrustCapital for Crypto IRA Website
2023 – Solid Digital for Cryptotech Solutions
2022 – Certificate Exchange Inc. for CRYPTOBUXX.COM
Past winners of the Best Insurance Website include:
2025 – Maximus for Healthy Louisiana Website
2024 – SmartFinancial for SmartFinancial Website
2023 – BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee for Health Equity
2022 - theOrigo Ltd. for BOC LIFE Website
2021 – The Zebra for THE ZEBRA 2021
2020 – TrustedChoice.com for TrustedChoice.com
2019 – 90 Degree Design for Brentwood Services Website
2018 – Antyra Solutions (Private) Limited for Fairfirst Insurance
2017 – TribalVision for Falvey Yacht Insurance
2016 – Insurify for Insurify Website
2015 – GEICO for GEICO Website
2014 – TIAA-CREF Life Insurance Co. for Life Wizard
2013 – Cigna for Health Care Reform for YOU Infographic
2012 - The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies for The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies, Agency
2011 – American Family Insurance for www.amfam.com
2010 – Liberty Mutual, Hill Holiday, and RED Interactive Agency for 2099 Online Racing Game, Presented by Liberty Mutual
2009 – AXA Equitable for www.axa-equitable.com
2008 - Blue Shield of California for blueshieldcachatbox.com
2007 – Progressive Insurance for Progressive Corp.
2006 – Blue Shield of California
2005 – Internet Communications for Medical Mutual – Ohio’s Get-Well Card TM
2004 – Graficalnter.active for Horizon Empire Blue Cross BlueShield
2003 – Empire BlueCross BlueShield for Empire BlueCross BlueShield web site
2002 – Progressive Insurance for progressive.com
Past winners of the Best Investment Website include:
2025 – One Equity Partners for One Equity Partners
2024 – Up Hotel Agency for Siggis Capital
2023 – MBC Strategic for Buckingham Strategic Partners
2022 - MBC Strategic for AXIOM INVESTORS
2021 – Sondhelm Partners for CHASE INVESTMENTS
2020 – Cloud Construct for RA Capital
2019 - MBC Strategic for Domos
2018 – PaperStreet Web Design for Aviator Capital
2017 – John Hancock Investments for John Hancock Investments Website
2016 – Boston Interactive for Standish Mellon
2015 – Orbis Investments for Orbis Access
2014 – Behringer for BehringerInvestments.com
2013 – Behringer Harvard for Behringer Harvard.com
2012 – Extractable for Motif Investing Website Redesign
2011 – John Hancock Funds, LLC for John Hancock Funds Financial Professional Website
2010 – Lending Club Corporation for Lending Club
2009 – Razorfish for Investor's Business Daily
2008 - John Hancock Annuities for jhannuities.com
2007 - Frank Worldwide Inc. for 55 West Wacker- Cape Horn Group
2006 - i33 communications LLC for BetterInvesting web site redesign
2005 - BusinessWeek Online for BusinessWeek Online web site
2004 - Alliet Capital Corporation for Allied Capital Corporation web site
2003 - Summit Partners for Summit Partners web site
2002 - Frank Russell Company for Russell.com
Past winners of the Best Mutual Fund Website include:
2025 – MBC Strategic for Kensington Asset Management Website
2024 – MBC Strategic for Howard Mutual Funds
2023 – Tom Sudyka Lawson Kroeker Investment Management
2022 - MBC Strategic for HOMESTEAD FUNDS
2020 – Mairs & Power / SunStar Strategic for Mairs & Power Website
2017 – Pacific Life for Pacific Funds Web Site
2015 – Aston Asset Management for Aston Funds Website
2014 – Aston Asset Management for Aston Funds Website
2013 – John Hancock Investments for John Hancock Investments Advisor Site
2012 - John Hancock Funds, LLC for John Hancock Funds Public Website
2011 – John Hancock Funds, LLC for John Hancock Funds Financial Professional Website
2010 – John Hancock Funds, LLC for Mutual Fund Financial Professional Website
2009 - John Hancock Funds, LLC for John Hancock Funds Financial Professional Website
2008 - John Hancock Funds John for Hancock Funds Public Website
2007 – John Hancock Funds, LLC for John Hancock Funds Financial Professional Website
2006 - Cohen & Steers for Cohen & Steers website
2005 - Cohen & Steers for Cohen & Steers website
2004 - bbdigital/SEI Investments for HighMark Funds web site
2003 - Barclays Global Investors for iShares.com
2002 - Pioneer Investments for pioneerfunds.com
Financial Services Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2025 Best Financial Services Website and other financial related WebAward at the WebAward Website.
The 2026 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and eTailConferences. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.
About the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.
Now celebrating its 30th year, the WebAwards program evaluates website excellence across 86 industry categories, including sectors such as banking, credit unions, insurance, investments, mutual funds, and financial services. The competition also includes emerging categories focused on cryptocurrency and blockchain platforms, reflecting the rapid evolution of digital finance.
“In the financial sector, a website often represents the beginning of a long-term client relationship,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “Consumers and investors rely heavily on digital platforms to research institutions, compare services, review educational resources, and access financial tools before choosing where to place their trust.”
Rice noted that modern financial websites must deliver far more than basic information.
“Today’s financial websites must provide secure account access, transparent pricing and fee structures, personalized planning tools, and real-time financial data,” Rice said. “At the same time, institutions must operate within strict regulatory environments that require strong cybersecurity protections, data privacy safeguards, and compliance with disclosure requirements.”
Because trust is central to financial decision-making, the quality of a website can directly influence customer confidence.
“The WebAward Competition gives financial institutions and their digital partners an opportunity to benchmark their websites against the best in the industry,” Rice added. “Recognition as an award-winning website reinforces credibility, strengthens brand reputation, and demonstrates leadership in delivering secure and innovative financial experiences online.”
Judging Criteria for Financial Services Websites
Entries submitted to the WebAwards are evaluated by a professional panel of digital marketing and web development experts. Each website is reviewed using seven key performance criteria that define effective online experiences:
Design
Innovation
Content
Technology
Interactivity
Copywriting
Ease of Use
Financial services entries are first compared with other websites within their industry category and then evaluated against the overall WebAward standard of excellence.
Benchmark Feedback for Entrants
Organizations that enter the competition benefit from detailed insights into how their website performs relative to competitors in the financial services sector.
Each participant receives:
A scoring report comparing their website with the average scores in the financial services category
Potential written feedback from the WebAwards judging panel
Insight into areas of strength and opportunities for improvement
These evaluations provide valuable perspective for institutions looking to improve digital engagement and performance.
Benefits of Winning a WebAward
Financial organizations that receive a WebAward gain both industry recognition and promotional advantages.
Winning websites receive:
Increased visibility for their organization and digital capabilities
Opportunities to promote the award through media coverage
High-quality backlinks from the WebAward website that can enhance SEO
Social media promotion celebrating the award achievement
A professional credential for marketing materials and resumes
Recognition from colleagues, partners, and industry peers
And the timeless human reward: well-earned bragging rights
Best of Industry Awards for Financial Categories
Each year, the Web Marketing Association honors the top-scoring websites across the various financial categories with Best of Industry WebAwards.
These awards recognize organizations that demonstrate outstanding achievement in digital strategy, security, usability, and innovation in financial services website development.
Financial institutions, fintech platforms, and digital development teams are encouraged to submit their websites for consideration in the 2026 WebAward Competition before the May 29 deadline.
Past winners of the Best Financial Services Website include:
2025 – Visa DXC Team (Digital Experiences & Capabilities) for usa.visa.com
2024 – SCB X Public Company Limited and Mirum Thailand for SCBX Website
2023 – WSI for Impact Financial Enginering
2022 – Risdall Marketing Group for First Advisors
2021- MBC Strategic for ANGEL OAK CAPITAL ADVISORS
2020 – Mastercard for Mastercard.com website design
2019 – Conceptual Minds, Inc. for ClienTax, Inc.
2018 – Small Army for Country Bank Website
2017 – Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life for HelloLife Consumer Site
2016 – Edward Jones for Edward Jones Website
2015 - Prudential Financial for Sponsor Center - Supporting Retirement Security Plan Participants
2014 – Nimble for Nimble Website
2013 – Nimble for Nimble Website
2012 - InvestLab & Comrade for InvestLab Tradepop Branding & Design
2011 – Brightworks Interactive Marketing & RBC for RBC Better Student Life
2010 – Standard Chartered Bank and TBWATEQUILAHong Kong for The Standard Chartered Bank Homepage
2009 Standard Chartered Bank and TBWATEQUILAHong Kong for The Standard Chartered Private Bank Global Website
2008 Organic Inc for Bank of America Fees & Processes
2007 John Hancock Funds, LLC for Financial Professional Website
2006 T3 (The Think Tank) for Chase Card with Blink
2005 Merrill Lynch for Merrill Lynch Gateway Website
2004 Moving Minds, LLC for Trancentrix Corporate Payment Solutions Website
2003 Weber Shandwick Worldwide for CNBC on MSN Money
Past winners of the Best Bank Website include:
2025 – ZAG Interactive for Berkshire Bank
2024 – Jack Henry for Hocking Valley Bank
2023 – Jack Henry for First Eagle Bank
2022 – First National Bank and Trust for A BETTER DIGITAL USER EXPERIENCE
2021 – Jack Henry Digital - Banno for THE BANK OF PRINCETON
2020 – Jack Henry & Associates / Banno Group for THINK BANK
2019 - ZAG Interactive for Berkshire Bank
2018 – Mirum (Thailand) Co., Ltd. For Krungthai Bank Website
2017 – Reichl und Partner eMarketing for DADAT Direct Bank
2016 – Western Alliance Bancorporation for Western Alliance Bancorporation Website Redesign
2015 – TURKIYE IS BANKASI (ISBANK) for Turkiye Is Bankasi New Privia Website
2014 – Ally Bank for Ally Bank Product Pages
2013 – Group Digital Banking for The New Standard Chartered Bank India Website
2012 - Cleartag SAL for Audi Card Artist Website
2011 – Finn Digital on behalf of Johnson Financial Group for Johnson Bank Website Redesign
2010 – Standard Chartered Bank and TBWATEQUILAHong Kong for The Standard Chartered Bank Homepage
2009 - Organic, Inc. for Bank of America - Morris on Campus (2009 Best of Show Winner)
2008 - TBWATEQUILA HK for Standard Chartered Bank/People in Action
2007 - Organic, Inc. for Bank of America No Fee Mortgage Plus
2006 – Carat Fusion for Wachovia Championship 17
2005 – Agency.com for Sainsburysbank.co.uk
2004 – Ion Global Limited for HSBC Card Services HK
Past winners of the Best Credit Union Website include:
2025 – ZAG Interactive for WESTconsin Credit Union
2024 – Risdall Marketing Group for Empeople Credit Union
2023 – Jack Henry for Embers Credit Union
2022 - Jack Henry for P1FCU
2021 – Sundin Marketing for ST. JEAN'S CREDIT UNION
2020 – ZAG Interactive for Andrews Federal Credit Union
2019 - ZAG Interactive for University Credit Union
2018 – ZAG Interactive for Coastal Credit Union
2017 – ZAG Interactive for Black Hills Federal Credit Union
2016 – America First Credit Union for America First Credit Union Website
2015 – CU Solutions Group for Water & Power Community Credit Union
2014 – ZAG Interactive for SF Police Credit Union
2013 – Extractable for Logix Federal Credit Union Website
2012 - Boston Interactive for IC Federal Credit Union
2011 – Extractable for Security Service Federal Credit Union
2010 – Extractable for Citizen's Equity
2009 – America First Credit Union for www.americafirst.com
2008 - Delta Community for CU Delta Community Credit Union
2007 - Extractable for SAFE credit union
2006 - Webnbeyond for Union America Mortgage
2005 - America First Credit Union for www.americafirst.com
2004 - Imirage, Inc for APCI Federal Credit Union
Past winners of the Best Cryptocurrency Website include:
2025 – iTrustCapital for A Trusted Leader in the Crypto
2024 – iTrustCapital for Crypto IRA Website
2023 – Solid Digital for Cryptotech Solutions
2022 – Certificate Exchange Inc. for CRYPTOBUXX.COM
Past winners of the Best Insurance Website include:
2025 – Maximus for Healthy Louisiana Website
2024 – SmartFinancial for SmartFinancial Website
2023 – BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee for Health Equity
2022 - theOrigo Ltd. for BOC LIFE Website
2021 – The Zebra for THE ZEBRA 2021
2020 – TrustedChoice.com for TrustedChoice.com
2019 – 90 Degree Design for Brentwood Services Website
2018 – Antyra Solutions (Private) Limited for Fairfirst Insurance
2017 – TribalVision for Falvey Yacht Insurance
2016 – Insurify for Insurify Website
2015 – GEICO for GEICO Website
2014 – TIAA-CREF Life Insurance Co. for Life Wizard
2013 – Cigna for Health Care Reform for YOU Infographic
2012 - The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies for The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies, Agency
2011 – American Family Insurance for www.amfam.com
2010 – Liberty Mutual, Hill Holiday, and RED Interactive Agency for 2099 Online Racing Game, Presented by Liberty Mutual
2009 – AXA Equitable for www.axa-equitable.com
2008 - Blue Shield of California for blueshieldcachatbox.com
2007 – Progressive Insurance for Progressive Corp.
2006 – Blue Shield of California
2005 – Internet Communications for Medical Mutual – Ohio’s Get-Well Card TM
2004 – Graficalnter.active for Horizon Empire Blue Cross BlueShield
2003 – Empire BlueCross BlueShield for Empire BlueCross BlueShield web site
2002 – Progressive Insurance for progressive.com
Past winners of the Best Investment Website include:
2025 – One Equity Partners for One Equity Partners
2024 – Up Hotel Agency for Siggis Capital
2023 – MBC Strategic for Buckingham Strategic Partners
2022 - MBC Strategic for AXIOM INVESTORS
2021 – Sondhelm Partners for CHASE INVESTMENTS
2020 – Cloud Construct for RA Capital
2019 - MBC Strategic for Domos
2018 – PaperStreet Web Design for Aviator Capital
2017 – John Hancock Investments for John Hancock Investments Website
2016 – Boston Interactive for Standish Mellon
2015 – Orbis Investments for Orbis Access
2014 – Behringer for BehringerInvestments.com
2013 – Behringer Harvard for Behringer Harvard.com
2012 – Extractable for Motif Investing Website Redesign
2011 – John Hancock Funds, LLC for John Hancock Funds Financial Professional Website
2010 – Lending Club Corporation for Lending Club
2009 – Razorfish for Investor's Business Daily
2008 - John Hancock Annuities for jhannuities.com
2007 - Frank Worldwide Inc. for 55 West Wacker- Cape Horn Group
2006 - i33 communications LLC for BetterInvesting web site redesign
2005 - BusinessWeek Online for BusinessWeek Online web site
2004 - Alliet Capital Corporation for Allied Capital Corporation web site
2003 - Summit Partners for Summit Partners web site
2002 - Frank Russell Company for Russell.com
Past winners of the Best Mutual Fund Website include:
2025 – MBC Strategic for Kensington Asset Management Website
2024 – MBC Strategic for Howard Mutual Funds
2023 – Tom Sudyka Lawson Kroeker Investment Management
2022 - MBC Strategic for HOMESTEAD FUNDS
2020 – Mairs & Power / SunStar Strategic for Mairs & Power Website
2017 – Pacific Life for Pacific Funds Web Site
2015 – Aston Asset Management for Aston Funds Website
2014 – Aston Asset Management for Aston Funds Website
2013 – John Hancock Investments for John Hancock Investments Advisor Site
2012 - John Hancock Funds, LLC for John Hancock Funds Public Website
2011 – John Hancock Funds, LLC for John Hancock Funds Financial Professional Website
2010 – John Hancock Funds, LLC for Mutual Fund Financial Professional Website
2009 - John Hancock Funds, LLC for John Hancock Funds Financial Professional Website
2008 - John Hancock Funds John for Hancock Funds Public Website
2007 – John Hancock Funds, LLC for John Hancock Funds Financial Professional Website
2006 - Cohen & Steers for Cohen & Steers website
2005 - Cohen & Steers for Cohen & Steers website
2004 - bbdigital/SEI Investments for HighMark Funds web site
2003 - Barclays Global Investors for iShares.com
2002 - Pioneer Investments for pioneerfunds.com
Financial Services Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2025 Best Financial Services Website and other financial related WebAward at the WebAward Website.
The 2026 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and eTailConferences. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.
About the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.
Contact
Web Marketing AssociationContact
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.WebAward.org
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.WebAward.org
Categories