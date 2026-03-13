Convexus Launches Platform to Turn Civic Dialogue Into Coordinated Action
New platform helps communities move from discussion to consensus and action through structured dialogue and AI-assisted facilitation.
Seattle, WA, March 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Convexus today announced the launch of its new platform designed to help communities move from dialogue to coordinated action. Built to support governments, civic organizations, advocacy groups, and community initiatives, Convexus provides structured tools that guide discussions toward consensus and tangible outcomes.
Convexus was developed to address a growing challenge in online civic discourse. While many platforms facilitate discussion, few provide structured pathways that help communities move from conversation to coordinated action.
The platform organizes conversations into a simple progression: Explore, Align, Act. Participants begin by surfacing perspectives and priorities, move toward identifying areas of shared understanding, and ultimately translate common ground into practical next steps. The goal is to transform fragmented debate into collaborative problem solving.
Convexus incorporates AI-assisted facilitation to help identify emerging areas of agreement, highlight constructive contributions, and surface opportunities for bridge-building during discussions. The technology supports structured dialogue while keeping human participants and moderators in control of decisions and outcomes.
“Communities everywhere are facing increasingly complex challenges, yet the digital spaces where people gather to discuss them often amplify division rather than progress,” said Convexus founder Merrill Keating. “Convexus was created to help communities rediscover something essential: the ability to listen, find common ground, and move forward together.”
In a digital landscape that often accelerates division, Convexus provides the structural integrity needed to rediscover collective intent. By organizing dialogue into a clear progression—from exploration to action—we’ve created a space where technology supports, rather than dictates, the consensus process, helping communities move beyond the noise and find a unified path forward," added Convexus co-founder Doña Keating.
A live demonstration of the Convexus platform is now available, and the company is inviting a limited number of organizations to participate in pilot programs designed to explore how structured civic dialogue can support real-world collaboration and decision making.
More information and a live demo are available at: https://convexus.us.
About Convexus
Convexus is a civic technology platform designed to help communities move from conversation to coordinated action. By structuring discussions around shared goals and facilitating the discovery of common ground, Convexus enables organizations, governments, and community groups to turn dialogue into meaningful progress.
