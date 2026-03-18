The New Nationalism: What Comes After Globalism
While Americans have generally maintained a positive attitude about mass migration, we will see a new form of nationalism after artificial intelligence expands. Millionaires and billionaires can only shape the future so much before Americans begin to add more than just opinions. The new book, "The Clown Assembly: When the Horse Arrived" brings reality home.
Tampa, FL, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Many fear that artificial intelligence will primarily disrupt white-collar labor markets. Analysts have already identified jobs that could be easily automated. For decades, the United States has relied on migration to fill gaps in its labor market, but what happens when dramatic shifts occur?
For the past three or four decades, Americans have generally maintained a positive attitude toward migration patterns, although some groups have long argued that migration drives down wages. Businesses and corporations that hire workers arguably benefit the most from mass migration.
The justification used to be, “Nobody else wants these jobs,” but what happens when those become the only jobs available? The new ideology will have very little to do with race, instead arguments will be made that scarcity has arrived. People who argue that there is plenty for everyone will have to prove it.
Many millionaires and billionaires frame these developments as simple free-market capitalism. But how persuasive would that argument be if unemployment reached forty percent? Wealth and influence may shape the economic system, but political systems often react when large numbers of people begin to feel excluded.
Recent consumer boycotts have already demonstrated how quickly economic pressure can emerge in modern America. Organized activism has shown that corporations can face real financial consequences when public anger reaches a tipping point. The political environment today is not the same as it was even ten years ago.
This raises a deeper question about the meaning of “We the People.” Can corporations dramatically reduce white-collar employment through automation while maintaining policies built around mass migration, amnesty, and near-open borders?
These tensions are explored in the new novel The Clown Assembly: When the Horse Arrived by E.J. Wade. The story follows young geniuses who believe they can shape the destiny of America through the use of artificial intelligence. They soon discover that when people attempt to reshape the world through technology, the world often pushes back.
The Clown Assembly: When the Horse Arrived imagines a future in which Americans begin asking one another a simple question: “Where is your family from?” The novel arrives during the 250th anniversary of the United States and explores how technological disruption can reshape identity, politics, and national belonging.
If The Big Bang Theory and Oppenheimer capture your attention, this story offers a similar blend of science, ambition, and political tension. As E.J. Wade explains, “We are living in a time when people are afraid of original intellectual property. That makes this the perfect time to bring people together with it.”
For the past three or four decades, Americans have generally maintained a positive attitude toward migration patterns, although some groups have long argued that migration drives down wages. Businesses and corporations that hire workers arguably benefit the most from mass migration.
The justification used to be, “Nobody else wants these jobs,” but what happens when those become the only jobs available? The new ideology will have very little to do with race, instead arguments will be made that scarcity has arrived. People who argue that there is plenty for everyone will have to prove it.
Many millionaires and billionaires frame these developments as simple free-market capitalism. But how persuasive would that argument be if unemployment reached forty percent? Wealth and influence may shape the economic system, but political systems often react when large numbers of people begin to feel excluded.
Recent consumer boycotts have already demonstrated how quickly economic pressure can emerge in modern America. Organized activism has shown that corporations can face real financial consequences when public anger reaches a tipping point. The political environment today is not the same as it was even ten years ago.
This raises a deeper question about the meaning of “We the People.” Can corporations dramatically reduce white-collar employment through automation while maintaining policies built around mass migration, amnesty, and near-open borders?
These tensions are explored in the new novel The Clown Assembly: When the Horse Arrived by E.J. Wade. The story follows young geniuses who believe they can shape the destiny of America through the use of artificial intelligence. They soon discover that when people attempt to reshape the world through technology, the world often pushes back.
The Clown Assembly: When the Horse Arrived imagines a future in which Americans begin asking one another a simple question: “Where is your family from?” The novel arrives during the 250th anniversary of the United States and explores how technological disruption can reshape identity, politics, and national belonging.
If The Big Bang Theory and Oppenheimer capture your attention, this story offers a similar blend of science, ambition, and political tension. As E.J. Wade explains, “We are living in a time when people are afraid of original intellectual property. That makes this the perfect time to bring people together with it.”
Contact
Mr. Wade MediaContact
E.J. Wade
813-279-8434
E.J. Wade
813-279-8434
Categories