Thrombolex, Inc. Secures $50 Million Series A Growth Financing
Thrombolex, Inc. Secures $50 Million Series A Growth Financing to Advance Commercialization of its Innovative Pharmaco-Mechanical Lysis Technology (PML). Thrombolex, a commercial-stage medical device company advancing a differentiated pharmaco-mechanical lysis (PML) platform for the treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE) and other thromboembolic diseases, announced the closing of a $50 million Series A equity financing led by OrbiMed, with strong support from current investors and co-founders.
New Britain, PA, March 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Thrombolex, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company advancing a differentiated pharmaco-mechanical lysis (PML) platform for the treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE) and other thromboembolic diseases, announced the closing of a $50 million Series A equity financing led by OrbiMed, with strong support from current investors and co-founders.
The financing strengthens the Company’s capital position as it expands U.S. commercial infrastructure and advances clinical evidence generation across its endovascular catheter platform.
Thrombolex’s FDA cleared BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter (BEC) systems are designed to enable rapid thrombus reduction using a single-session, on-the-table, 40-minute procedure that integrates mechanical clot engagement with targeted, thrombolytic delivery. Clinical studies using the BEC have demonstrated improved patient care, maximized procedural efficiency while minimizing intensive care utilization and reducing total length of hospital stay.
“OrbiMed’s partnership provides both capital and strategic alignment as we scale commercialization and further define the role of single-session PML in the treatment of acute PE via evidenced based medicine,” said Michael Cerminaro, Co-founder, President & CEO of Thrombolex.
As part of the financing, the Company welcomed Keegan Harper, serial entrepreneur, former CEO of BOLT Medical and newly appointed Executive Chairman of Thrombolex, Sam Liang, global healthcare executive with operational expertise in radiology and interventional businesses, and both David Bonita, General Partner and Clay DeMarcus, Principal of OrbiMed to its Board of Directors.
“We believe our platform approach creates significant opportunity across venous and arterial thromboembolic indications,” said Marvin Woodall, Co-founder and Chairman Emeritus of Thrombolex. “Based on the quality of our clinical and safety data the time has finally arrived to make PML a true standard of care in the field of VTE.”
About Thrombolex
Founded in 2016, Thrombolex is engaged in the design, development and distribution of innovative endovascular catheters used in interventional procedures, particularly in pharmaco-mechanical lysis (PML) in patients who suffer from arterial and venous thromboembolic (VTE) conditions. The Company is currently marketing eight (8) different FDA cleared devices that are all based on the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter platform technology.
For general inquiries, please contact Thrombolex at info@thrombolex.com or for more information visit https://www.thrombolex.com
About OrbiMed
OrbiMed is a leading healthcare investment firm, with over $19 billion in assets under management. OrbiMed invests globally across the healthcare industry, from start-ups to large multinational corporations, through private equity funds, public equity funds, and royalty/credit funds. OrbiMed seeks to be a capital provider of choice, providing tailored financing solutions and extensive global team resources to help build world-class healthcare companies. OrbiMed’s team of over 130 professionals is based in New York City, London, San Francisco, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Herzliya, and other key global markets. To learn more, please visit https://www.orbimed.com
PR Contact:
Tony Litwiller, Chief Commercial Officer
Email: tony.l@thrombolex.com
The financing strengthens the Company’s capital position as it expands U.S. commercial infrastructure and advances clinical evidence generation across its endovascular catheter platform.
Thrombolex’s FDA cleared BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter (BEC) systems are designed to enable rapid thrombus reduction using a single-session, on-the-table, 40-minute procedure that integrates mechanical clot engagement with targeted, thrombolytic delivery. Clinical studies using the BEC have demonstrated improved patient care, maximized procedural efficiency while minimizing intensive care utilization and reducing total length of hospital stay.
“OrbiMed’s partnership provides both capital and strategic alignment as we scale commercialization and further define the role of single-session PML in the treatment of acute PE via evidenced based medicine,” said Michael Cerminaro, Co-founder, President & CEO of Thrombolex.
As part of the financing, the Company welcomed Keegan Harper, serial entrepreneur, former CEO of BOLT Medical and newly appointed Executive Chairman of Thrombolex, Sam Liang, global healthcare executive with operational expertise in radiology and interventional businesses, and both David Bonita, General Partner and Clay DeMarcus, Principal of OrbiMed to its Board of Directors.
“We believe our platform approach creates significant opportunity across venous and arterial thromboembolic indications,” said Marvin Woodall, Co-founder and Chairman Emeritus of Thrombolex. “Based on the quality of our clinical and safety data the time has finally arrived to make PML a true standard of care in the field of VTE.”
About Thrombolex
Founded in 2016, Thrombolex is engaged in the design, development and distribution of innovative endovascular catheters used in interventional procedures, particularly in pharmaco-mechanical lysis (PML) in patients who suffer from arterial and venous thromboembolic (VTE) conditions. The Company is currently marketing eight (8) different FDA cleared devices that are all based on the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter platform technology.
For general inquiries, please contact Thrombolex at info@thrombolex.com or for more information visit https://www.thrombolex.com
About OrbiMed
OrbiMed is a leading healthcare investment firm, with over $19 billion in assets under management. OrbiMed invests globally across the healthcare industry, from start-ups to large multinational corporations, through private equity funds, public equity funds, and royalty/credit funds. OrbiMed seeks to be a capital provider of choice, providing tailored financing solutions and extensive global team resources to help build world-class healthcare companies. OrbiMed’s team of over 130 professionals is based in New York City, London, San Francisco, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Herzliya, and other key global markets. To learn more, please visit https://www.orbimed.com
PR Contact:
Tony Litwiller, Chief Commercial Officer
Email: tony.l@thrombolex.com
Contact
Thrombolex, Inc.Contact
Tony Litwiller
(704) 408-0927
www.Thrombolex.com
Tony Litwiller
(704) 408-0927
www.Thrombolex.com
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