Compliant Workspace Introduces 24/7 SOC Monitoring to Its Consolidated 365 Service
Compliant Workspace Expands Its Consolidated 365 Offering with 24/7 Identity Threat Detection and Response
Saint Petersburg, FL, March 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Compliant Workspace today announced the addition of 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) monitoring, delivering continuous Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) as part of its Consolidated Microsoft 365 service.
Through this enhancement, Compliant Workspace customers will benefit from continuous identity monitoring and 24/7 human-led threat detection and response. This capability will be rolled out at no additional cost to existing customers and will be included by default in Compliant Workspace’s Consolidated 365 offering moving forward.
“Identity is the front door to Microsoft 365, and it’s where attackers are focusing their efforts,” said Patrick Lonz, Owner of Compliant Workspace. “By introducing 24/7 SOC monitoring, we’re delivering enterprise-grade identity protection with real human oversight, without adding complexity or extra cost for our customers.”
This addition further strengthens Compliant Workspace’s feature-rich, consolidated approach to Microsoft 365 by combining licensing, management, security, monitoring, response, and compliance into one fully managed solution purpose-built for small businesses.
About Compliant Workspace
Compliant Workspace simplifies Microsoft 365 for small businesses through its Consolidated 365 service — a fully managed, all-in-one subscription that removes the complexity of licensing, securing, backing up, and managing Microsoft 365. Customers benefit from a streamlined, turnkey experience designed specifically for the small business market.
Through this enhancement, Compliant Workspace customers will benefit from continuous identity monitoring and 24/7 human-led threat detection and response. This capability will be rolled out at no additional cost to existing customers and will be included by default in Compliant Workspace’s Consolidated 365 offering moving forward.
“Identity is the front door to Microsoft 365, and it’s where attackers are focusing their efforts,” said Patrick Lonz, Owner of Compliant Workspace. “By introducing 24/7 SOC monitoring, we’re delivering enterprise-grade identity protection with real human oversight, without adding complexity or extra cost for our customers.”
This addition further strengthens Compliant Workspace’s feature-rich, consolidated approach to Microsoft 365 by combining licensing, management, security, monitoring, response, and compliance into one fully managed solution purpose-built for small businesses.
About Compliant Workspace
Compliant Workspace simplifies Microsoft 365 for small businesses through its Consolidated 365 service — a fully managed, all-in-one subscription that removes the complexity of licensing, securing, backing up, and managing Microsoft 365. Customers benefit from a streamlined, turnkey experience designed specifically for the small business market.
Contact
Compliant WorkspaceContact
Patrick Lonz
(866) 942-1090
https://Compliantworkspace.com
Patrick Lonz
(866) 942-1090
https://Compliantworkspace.com
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