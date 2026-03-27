Laguna Creek Secures $6.3 Million Series A Funding to Transform the Indigenous Tourism Economy
Investment by Dali Capital Partners will fund further innovation and marketing for groundbreaking PMS, POS and booking platform.
Gilbert, AZ, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Today Laguna Creek, a Native American-owned tourism and hospitality software company, announced it has raised $6.3 million in its Series A funding round with Dali Capital Partners. The investment underscores not only the increasing demand for software that reduces errors and labor costs in hospitality, but also the urgent need for innovation to get ahead of a rapidly transforming tourism industry.
Laguna Creek began in 2022 as Native American Tours, the first Native owned booking platform for tour operators that is now one of the fastest growing platforms in the Southwest. Upon experiencing the difficulty of hotel properties in incorporating nearby tourist attractions and retail into their packages, as well as the need to streamline operational management, Laguna Creek built a transformative POS and PMS system from the ground up - designed by experts in every facet of hotel and tour operations.
"With this funding, we are able to maximize the incredible opportunity before us to bring long overdue solutions for the hospitality and tourism industry,” said Wyatt Gilmore, CEO of Laguna Creek. “Our success will mean success for our clients, our communities and the Native economy, and we are now one step closer to that goal.”
“We are thrilled to partner with Laguna Creek to support this incredible team and technology,” said Dallas Sauer, Co-Founder of Dali Capital Partners. “This platform will save clients millions in operation costs, boost sales through AI optimization and fully capitalize on the growing interest in Native tourism.”
“Above all, we believe Laguna Creek is going to fulfill its mission to take over this industry,” said Anita Nunes, Co-Founder of Dali Capital Partners. “We are incredibly excited to be a part of this journey.”
About Laguna Creek
Laguna Creek is the home of Native American Tours booking platform, Hogan PMS, a cloud-based Property Management System and Turquoise Point of Sale. The transformational software drastically reduces labor costs by ensuring all aspects of operations work seamlessly together, while maximizing sales opportunities.
Laguna Creek is named after Laguna Creek in Kayenta, Arizona on the Navajo Nation. The company’s mission is to boost the Indigenous economy by keeping more tourism, retail and hospitality dollars on Indigenous land - dedicating 10% of all net profits to Indigenous charitable events.
About Dali Capital Partners
Founded by Dallas Sauer and Anita Nunes, Dali Capital Partners brings more to the table than just capital. They have led and structured over $1 billion in transactions across private credit, venture, family offices and strategic partnerships.
The founders sole focus is on solving real problems with traction, cultural relevance, and disruptive technology.
Laguna Creek began in 2022 as Native American Tours, the first Native owned booking platform for tour operators that is now one of the fastest growing platforms in the Southwest. Upon experiencing the difficulty of hotel properties in incorporating nearby tourist attractions and retail into their packages, as well as the need to streamline operational management, Laguna Creek built a transformative POS and PMS system from the ground up - designed by experts in every facet of hotel and tour operations.
"With this funding, we are able to maximize the incredible opportunity before us to bring long overdue solutions for the hospitality and tourism industry,” said Wyatt Gilmore, CEO of Laguna Creek. “Our success will mean success for our clients, our communities and the Native economy, and we are now one step closer to that goal.”
“We are thrilled to partner with Laguna Creek to support this incredible team and technology,” said Dallas Sauer, Co-Founder of Dali Capital Partners. “This platform will save clients millions in operation costs, boost sales through AI optimization and fully capitalize on the growing interest in Native tourism.”
“Above all, we believe Laguna Creek is going to fulfill its mission to take over this industry,” said Anita Nunes, Co-Founder of Dali Capital Partners. “We are incredibly excited to be a part of this journey.”
About Laguna Creek
Laguna Creek is the home of Native American Tours booking platform, Hogan PMS, a cloud-based Property Management System and Turquoise Point of Sale. The transformational software drastically reduces labor costs by ensuring all aspects of operations work seamlessly together, while maximizing sales opportunities.
Laguna Creek is named after Laguna Creek in Kayenta, Arizona on the Navajo Nation. The company’s mission is to boost the Indigenous economy by keeping more tourism, retail and hospitality dollars on Indigenous land - dedicating 10% of all net profits to Indigenous charitable events.
About Dali Capital Partners
Founded by Dallas Sauer and Anita Nunes, Dali Capital Partners brings more to the table than just capital. They have led and structured over $1 billion in transactions across private credit, venture, family offices and strategic partnerships.
The founders sole focus is on solving real problems with traction, cultural relevance, and disruptive technology.
Contact
Laguna CreekContact
Wyatt Gilmore
(623) 300-2434
lagunacreek.io
Wyatt Gilmore
(623) 300-2434
lagunacreek.io
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