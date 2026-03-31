Kamal Biswas Joins Regler as Chief Executive Officer to Redefine FDA-Regulated Manufacturing Quality with AI

Regler LLC, an AI-driven quality maturity SaaS platform for FDA-regulated industries, today announced the appointment of Kamal Biswas as its Chief Executive Officer. The company is focused on transforming pharmaceutical manufacturing quality, regulatory compliance, and site readiness using AI. With over 25 years of leadership experience across life sciences and technology, Kamal brings deep expertise in manufacturing, quality & compliance, and enterprise-scale digital transformation.