Kamal Biswas Joins Regler as Chief Executive Officer to Redefine FDA-Regulated Manufacturing Quality with AI
Regler LLC, an AI-driven quality maturity SaaS platform for FDA-regulated industries, today announced the appointment of Kamal Biswas as its Chief Executive Officer. The company is focused on transforming pharmaceutical manufacturing quality, regulatory compliance, and site readiness using AI. With over 25 years of leadership experience across life sciences and technology, Kamal brings deep expertise in manufacturing, quality & compliance, and enterprise-scale digital transformation.
Princeton, NJ, March 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Regler LLC, an AI-driven quality maturity SaaS platform for FDA-regulated industries, today announced the appointment of Kamal Biswas as its Chief Executive Officer. The company is focused on transforming pharmaceutical manufacturing quality, regulatory compliance, and site readiness using AI.
With over 25 years of leadership experience across life sciences and technology, Kamal brings deep expertise in manufacturing, quality & compliance, and enterprise-scale digital transformation. His experience spans manufacturing site design, commissioning and qualification, computer system validation, pharmacovigilance, and global manufacturing shop-floor operations.
Regler is transforming how quality is defined and executed across manufacturing organizations. Today, over 2 billion people globally lack consistent access to essential medicines, and nearly 60–70% of drug shortages are linked to manufacturing quality issues. Despite significant investments, quality remains largely subjective, assessed through periodic audit-based reviews, and lacks the ability to predict supply chain disruptions.
Instead of point-in-time, qualitative assessments, the Regler platform defines quality as a quantitative number—measured using thousands of data points aligned with FDA Quality Management Maturity (QMM), CFR Title 21, ICH Q10, and other global regulatory frameworks. This enables organizations to establish a clear quality score and continuously monitor, compare, and improve performance in real time—shifting from reactive compliance to predictive, data-driven quality operations that directly improve product supply reliability.
Learn more at www.regller.com
Regler platform enables organizations to:
• Define quality as a number
Move away from qualitative assessments. Measure quality using thousands of data points and continuously improve the score through AI-driven monitoring and executions. Establish a real-time quality score for a more resilient and reliable product supply.
• Expand manufacturing capacity faster
Use templated and automated site qualification documents and execution packages, AI driven content creation to accelerate site readiness, site commissioning, qualification & validation, and FDA approvals.
• Accelerate ANDA/NDA/BLA readiness
Rapidly create submission-ready documentation using standardized, AI-assisted workflows—cutting months from traditional regulatory submission and approval cycles.
“Quality has remained subjective for too long,” said Kamal Biswas. “At Regler, we are turning quality into a number that organizations can measure, compare, and improve continuously. By combining AI with quality and regulatory frameworks, we enable companies to deliver products as planned, expand manufacturing capacity faster, prepare submissions earlier, and proactively manage quality risks before they impact supply. Our mission is to make quality measurable, scalable, and continuously improving—so safe medicine and food reach people without supply chain disruption.”
Under Kamal’s leadership, Regler will focus on scaling its AI-driven quality maturity platform, expanding partnerships across industry, academia, and government, and enabling manufacturers to move from reactive compliance to continuous, predictive quality operations.
About Regler LLC
Regler LLC is an AI-enabled quality maturity platform headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, USA. The platform transforms manufacturing quality into a measurable number and enables continuous monitoring, faster site qualification, and accelerated regulatory readiness. Regler aligns with FDA QMM, CFR Title 21, ICH Q10, and other global regulatory standards to help organizations improve quality and ensure reliable product supply.
Media Contact
Regler LLC
Email: contact@regller.com
Website: www.regller.com
With over 25 years of leadership experience across life sciences and technology, Kamal brings deep expertise in manufacturing, quality & compliance, and enterprise-scale digital transformation. His experience spans manufacturing site design, commissioning and qualification, computer system validation, pharmacovigilance, and global manufacturing shop-floor operations.
Regler is transforming how quality is defined and executed across manufacturing organizations. Today, over 2 billion people globally lack consistent access to essential medicines, and nearly 60–70% of drug shortages are linked to manufacturing quality issues. Despite significant investments, quality remains largely subjective, assessed through periodic audit-based reviews, and lacks the ability to predict supply chain disruptions.
Instead of point-in-time, qualitative assessments, the Regler platform defines quality as a quantitative number—measured using thousands of data points aligned with FDA Quality Management Maturity (QMM), CFR Title 21, ICH Q10, and other global regulatory frameworks. This enables organizations to establish a clear quality score and continuously monitor, compare, and improve performance in real time—shifting from reactive compliance to predictive, data-driven quality operations that directly improve product supply reliability.
Learn more at www.regller.com
Regler platform enables organizations to:
• Define quality as a number
Move away from qualitative assessments. Measure quality using thousands of data points and continuously improve the score through AI-driven monitoring and executions. Establish a real-time quality score for a more resilient and reliable product supply.
• Expand manufacturing capacity faster
Use templated and automated site qualification documents and execution packages, AI driven content creation to accelerate site readiness, site commissioning, qualification & validation, and FDA approvals.
• Accelerate ANDA/NDA/BLA readiness
Rapidly create submission-ready documentation using standardized, AI-assisted workflows—cutting months from traditional regulatory submission and approval cycles.
“Quality has remained subjective for too long,” said Kamal Biswas. “At Regler, we are turning quality into a number that organizations can measure, compare, and improve continuously. By combining AI with quality and regulatory frameworks, we enable companies to deliver products as planned, expand manufacturing capacity faster, prepare submissions earlier, and proactively manage quality risks before they impact supply. Our mission is to make quality measurable, scalable, and continuously improving—so safe medicine and food reach people without supply chain disruption.”
Under Kamal’s leadership, Regler will focus on scaling its AI-driven quality maturity platform, expanding partnerships across industry, academia, and government, and enabling manufacturers to move from reactive compliance to continuous, predictive quality operations.
About Regler LLC
Regler LLC is an AI-enabled quality maturity platform headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, USA. The platform transforms manufacturing quality into a measurable number and enables continuous monitoring, faster site qualification, and accelerated regulatory readiness. Regler aligns with FDA QMM, CFR Title 21, ICH Q10, and other global regulatory standards to help organizations improve quality and ensure reliable product supply.
Media Contact
Regler LLC
Email: contact@regller.com
Website: www.regller.com
Contact
Regler LLCContact
Kamal Biswas
6095986180
regller.com
Kamal Biswas
6095986180
regller.com
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