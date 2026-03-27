ChargeSmart EV Activates 10 Level 2 Charging Ports at La Quinta Lackawanna
Lackawanna, NY, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ChargeSmart EV has opened a new charging station at La Quinta Lackawanna, 2500 Hamburg Turnpike, Lackawanna, NY 14218. The station adds 10 Level 2 ports to ChargeSmart EV's growing network.
Guests and local drivers can locate the station, check port availability, and start a session through the ChargeSmart EV app on iOS and Android.
Why Hotels Are Adding Charging
EV drivers actively filter for hotels with on-site charging. Properties that offer it capture bookings that competitors without it don't. Level 2 charging is a natural fit for hospitality — guests plug in at check-in, wake up with a full battery, and never have to leave the property to find a charger. It's a low-friction amenity that drives occupancy, extends dwell time, and gives properties a real edge in a market where EV ownership is climbing every quarter.
ChargeSmart EV handles the equipment, operations, and maintenance — making it simple for hotel partners to add charging without taking on the complexity of running it themselves.
Station Details
The station at 2500 Hamburg Turnpike is accessible 24/7. Find it in the ChargeSmart EV app or at chargesmartev.com.
About ChargeSmart EV
ChargeSmart EV is an EV charging network built on reliability, speed, and real partnership. With 1,400+ stations at hotels, restaurants, retail centers, and multifamily communities nationwide, ChargeSmart EV delivers charging that works — every time. Power That Moves You. Learn more at chargesmartev.com.
Guests and local drivers can locate the station, check port availability, and start a session through the ChargeSmart EV app on iOS and Android.
Why Hotels Are Adding Charging
EV drivers actively filter for hotels with on-site charging. Properties that offer it capture bookings that competitors without it don't. Level 2 charging is a natural fit for hospitality — guests plug in at check-in, wake up with a full battery, and never have to leave the property to find a charger. It's a low-friction amenity that drives occupancy, extends dwell time, and gives properties a real edge in a market where EV ownership is climbing every quarter.
ChargeSmart EV handles the equipment, operations, and maintenance — making it simple for hotel partners to add charging without taking on the complexity of running it themselves.
Station Details
The station at 2500 Hamburg Turnpike is accessible 24/7. Find it in the ChargeSmart EV app or at chargesmartev.com.
About ChargeSmart EV
ChargeSmart EV is an EV charging network built on reliability, speed, and real partnership. With 1,400+ stations at hotels, restaurants, retail centers, and multifamily communities nationwide, ChargeSmart EV delivers charging that works — every time. Power That Moves You. Learn more at chargesmartev.com.
Contact
ChargeSmart EVContact
Nate Schaller
716-262-7151
www.chargesmartev.com
Nate Schaller
716-262-7151
www.chargesmartev.com
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