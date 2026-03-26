SaintQuant Launches AI-Powered Crypto Trading Bot Platform
SaintQuant, an Australian technology company headquartered in Cairns, has officially launched its AI-powered crypto trading bot platform, designed to provide automated quantitative trading solutions for the volatile cryptocurrency market.
Los Angeles, CA, March 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A tech company from Cairns called SaintQuant has just launched its new AI-powered crypto trading bot platform for the crypto market.
The system uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning to automatically handle trades — no need for people to sit in front of the screen all day. It watches real-time market data and buys or sells across the big crypto exchanges.
Crypto prices can swing wildly, much more than regular stocks. To deal with that, SaintQuant’s crypto trading bot uses quantitative trading strategies like market-neutral, arbitrage and trend-following. These approaches are meant to help control risk while reacting to what the market is doing.
The company says the platform has shown steady performance in recent years by constantly updating its algorithms with fresh market information. Main features include fast trade execution, running 24/7, and a mix of strategies focused on keeping risk in check.
Anyone can use it — whether you’re a regular retail trader or someone with more experience. You just sign up, pick a strategy you like, and let the bot do the trading for you.
SaintQuant plans to keep improving its AI and machine learning tools so the platform can better handle the fast-changing crypto world.
About SaintQuant
SaintQuant is an AI-powered crypto trading bot platform that mixes machine learning with traditional quantitative strategies. It automates crypto investing with diversified algorithms, real-time signals and solid risk management. Built for long-term stability, it runs 24/7 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Media Contact:
Ryan Mitchell
Email: Ryan.Mitchell@saintquant.com
The system uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning to automatically handle trades — no need for people to sit in front of the screen all day. It watches real-time market data and buys or sells across the big crypto exchanges.
Crypto prices can swing wildly, much more than regular stocks. To deal with that, SaintQuant’s crypto trading bot uses quantitative trading strategies like market-neutral, arbitrage and trend-following. These approaches are meant to help control risk while reacting to what the market is doing.
The company says the platform has shown steady performance in recent years by constantly updating its algorithms with fresh market information. Main features include fast trade execution, running 24/7, and a mix of strategies focused on keeping risk in check.
Anyone can use it — whether you’re a regular retail trader or someone with more experience. You just sign up, pick a strategy you like, and let the bot do the trading for you.
SaintQuant plans to keep improving its AI and machine learning tools so the platform can better handle the fast-changing crypto world.
About SaintQuant
SaintQuant is an AI-powered crypto trading bot platform that mixes machine learning with traditional quantitative strategies. It automates crypto investing with diversified algorithms, real-time signals and solid risk management. Built for long-term stability, it runs 24/7 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Media Contact:
Ryan Mitchell
Email: Ryan.Mitchell@saintquant.com
Contact
Ryan MitchellContact
740-795-009
https://saintquant.com
740-795-009
https://saintquant.com
Categories