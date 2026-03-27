COAX Software Launches 2026 Scholarship Program for Promising Travel Tech Youth
COAX Software and King Danylo University are launching a 2026 Scholarship Program. Each of four students will receive 25,000 hryvnias, a summer internship, and mentorship from experienced IT professionals. Students of any year and faculty can apply and be selected based on hard skills, English proficiency, a video presentation, and two interviews. Registration ends on April 3, 2026. The goal of the program is to encourage promising students to take the first steps in travel software development.
Northbrook, IL, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- COAX Software, a company that makes modern and advanced travel technology solutions, has teamed up with King Danylo University to open the 2026 COAX Scholarship Program. Four students will each get a scholarship of 25,000 hryvnias, as well as a summer internship and help from IT professionals who have 16 years of experience in the field.
Registration closes April 3, 2026. Details and the application form are available via https://coaxsoft.com/scholarship-fund.
There is always a need for junior developers in the travel and hospitality software industry. COAX, focused on making outstanding digital products for travel, is filling this gap by supporting people from outside of traditional computer science programs. Any KDU student in years one through five can apply, no matter what faculty they are in, as long as they speak English at least at a B1 level and are willing to pass an internship for four hours a day during July and August.
The selection goes as a simple procedure. By April 3, applicants must sign up. Between April 20 and 24, they take an English test at KDU. By May 1, they must send in a CV and a short video introduction. Between May 11 and 15, the participants also do recruiter and technical interviews. By May 22, the top four candidates will be chosen for the program.
Throughout the internship, COAX engineers will be there to mentor and help the students. The program is meant to give students a real-world, non-theoretical experience with how travel software is made and shipped.
COAX Software is a software development company that develops custom software, particularly travel and hospitality solutions. The company is based in Ukraine, and serves clients all over Europe and North America.
Media contact:
COAX Software communications team
https://coaxsoft.com/contact
Registration closes April 3, 2026. Details and the application form are available via https://coaxsoft.com/scholarship-fund.
There is always a need for junior developers in the travel and hospitality software industry. COAX, focused on making outstanding digital products for travel, is filling this gap by supporting people from outside of traditional computer science programs. Any KDU student in years one through five can apply, no matter what faculty they are in, as long as they speak English at least at a B1 level and are willing to pass an internship for four hours a day during July and August.
The selection goes as a simple procedure. By April 3, applicants must sign up. Between April 20 and 24, they take an English test at KDU. By May 1, they must send in a CV and a short video introduction. Between May 11 and 15, the participants also do recruiter and technical interviews. By May 22, the top four candidates will be chosen for the program.
Throughout the internship, COAX engineers will be there to mentor and help the students. The program is meant to give students a real-world, non-theoretical experience with how travel software is made and shipped.
COAX Software is a software development company that develops custom software, particularly travel and hospitality solutions. The company is based in Ukraine, and serves clients all over Europe and North America.
Media contact:
COAX Software communications team
https://coaxsoft.com/contact
Contact
COAX SoftwareContact
Anastasiia Basiuk
+1-773-644-8871
coaxsoft.com
Anastasiia Basiuk
+1-773-644-8871
coaxsoft.com
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