COAX Software Launches 2026 Scholarship Program for Promising Travel Tech Youth

COAX Software and King Danylo University are launching a 2026 Scholarship Program. Each of four students will receive 25,000 hryvnias, a summer internship, and mentorship from experienced IT professionals. Students of any year and faculty can apply and be selected based on hard skills, English proficiency, a video presentation, and two interviews. Registration ends on April 3, 2026. The goal of the program is to encourage promising students to take the first steps in travel software development.