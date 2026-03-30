AmpleHarvest.org Launches Plant for Hunger Month and Harvest for Hunger Month
New National Observances Unite the Gardening Industry Around America’s Hunger Crisis — at No Cost to Participants
Newfoundland, NJ, March 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Every year, America’s 61 million home gardeners grow an estimated 11.5 billion pounds of surplus produce — and much of it goes to waste. At the same time, millions of families cannot reliably access fresh vegetables, relying instead on food pantries that rarely receive anything beyond canned goods. Today, AmpleHarvest.org is launching two new national observances designed to close that gap by mobilizing the entire gardening industry around a shared purpose: Plant for Hunger Month in April and Harvest for Hunger Month in August.
The initiative invites plant and seed companies, garden supply manufacturers, and local and national retailers to collectively position gardening as part of America’s long-term solution to hunger. Participation is open to the entire gardening industry at no cost. Unbranded campaign resources will be available online for immediate implementation.
Plant for Hunger Month encourages gardeners to grow with intention at the start of the season — planting at least one extra row dedicated to donation. Harvest for Hunger Month rallies them to act on that intention, donating surplus produce to a nearby food pantry easily found at AmpleHarvest.org. Together, these observances create a nationally recognized, annually recurring framework for sustained community impact.
Participating companies may integrate the campaign through packaging, seed and seedling messaging, digital outreach, in-store education, loyalty programs, and community initiatives. While planting and harvest timing varies by region, the two national months serve as unifying signals across the country — encouraging gardeners to act at the right moment in their own communities.
“This is not a one-time promotion. It is an opportunity for the gardening industry to define its role in solving a systemic national challenge. By aligning around two simple, recurring rally points each year, brands can demonstrate leadership, strengthen customer loyalty, and help build healthier communities.” - Gary Oppenheimer, Founder, AmpleHarvest.org
AmpleHarvest.org’s nationwide platform already connects gardeners to more than 8,300 food pantries in over 5,700 communities across all 50 states — and the network is growing. The infrastructure exists. The gardening industry’s support is what turns that infrastructure into a national movement.
Gardening companies and retail leaders interested in participating can access free campaign resources and register their commitment at www.AmpleHarvest.org/Plant-HarvestForHunger. Early partners will be recognized in campaign launch communications. For media inquiries and background materials, visit www.AmpleHarvest.org/presskit.
About AmpleHarvest.org
AmpleHarvest.org is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing food waste and hunger by enabling gardeners to donate surplus harvests to local food pantries. Through technology, education, and community engagement, AmpleHarvest.org advances environmental sustainability, public health, and food security across the United States.
The initiative invites plant and seed companies, garden supply manufacturers, and local and national retailers to collectively position gardening as part of America’s long-term solution to hunger. Participation is open to the entire gardening industry at no cost. Unbranded campaign resources will be available online for immediate implementation.
Plant for Hunger Month encourages gardeners to grow with intention at the start of the season — planting at least one extra row dedicated to donation. Harvest for Hunger Month rallies them to act on that intention, donating surplus produce to a nearby food pantry easily found at AmpleHarvest.org. Together, these observances create a nationally recognized, annually recurring framework for sustained community impact.
Participating companies may integrate the campaign through packaging, seed and seedling messaging, digital outreach, in-store education, loyalty programs, and community initiatives. While planting and harvest timing varies by region, the two national months serve as unifying signals across the country — encouraging gardeners to act at the right moment in their own communities.
“This is not a one-time promotion. It is an opportunity for the gardening industry to define its role in solving a systemic national challenge. By aligning around two simple, recurring rally points each year, brands can demonstrate leadership, strengthen customer loyalty, and help build healthier communities.” - Gary Oppenheimer, Founder, AmpleHarvest.org
AmpleHarvest.org’s nationwide platform already connects gardeners to more than 8,300 food pantries in over 5,700 communities across all 50 states — and the network is growing. The infrastructure exists. The gardening industry’s support is what turns that infrastructure into a national movement.
Gardening companies and retail leaders interested in participating can access free campaign resources and register their commitment at www.AmpleHarvest.org/Plant-HarvestForHunger. Early partners will be recognized in campaign launch communications. For media inquiries and background materials, visit www.AmpleHarvest.org/presskit.
About AmpleHarvest.org
AmpleHarvest.org is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing food waste and hunger by enabling gardeners to donate surplus harvests to local food pantries. Through technology, education, and community engagement, AmpleHarvest.org advances environmental sustainability, public health, and food security across the United States.
Contact
AmpleHarvest.orgContact
Gary Oppenheimer
267-536-9880
AmpleHarvest.org/presskit
Follow AmpleHarvest.org at Twitter.com/AmpleHarvest, Facebook.com/AmpleHarvest.org
Gary Oppenheimer
267-536-9880
AmpleHarvest.org/presskit
Follow AmpleHarvest.org at Twitter.com/AmpleHarvest, Facebook.com/AmpleHarvest.org
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