Kaliun Disrupts Legacy Construction CRM Market with AI-First Platform Built for General Contractors
AI-native construction CRM built by a licensed general contractor challenges industry incumbents with purpose-built platform for residential remodelers.
Tampa, FL, March 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kaliun, an AI-native construction management platform, is entering the construction technology market with a bold claim: that every major CRM currently serving residential contractors was built by the wrong people.
While the construction CRM market has grown rapidly in recent years, the dominant platforms share a common origin — they were designed by software companies for field service businesses like plumbing, HVAC, and landscaping, then expanded to accommodate general contractors as an afterthought. The result, according to Kaliun founding partner Tomer Amar, is a generation of construction software that forces remodelers to work around the tool rather than with it.
"A kitchen remodel is not a service call," said Amar, who also serves as CEO of TGA Kitchens & Remodeling, a Tampa Bay residential remodeling firm. "It involves design selections, subcontractor coordination, change orders, milestone payments, and months of project management. The platforms most contractors are using today were never designed for that level of complexity."
According to McKinsey & Company's research on the construction industry, the sector remains one of the least digitized in the global economy, with technology adoption rates significantly trailing virtually every other major industry. Separate research from JBKnowledge's annual Construction Technology Report indicates that a significant majority of contractors still rely on spreadsheets, text messages, and paper-based systems to manage projects valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Kaliun was designed to close that gap. Built from the ground up as an AI-first platform, Kaliun delivers a comprehensive suite of tools tailored specifically to the residential remodeling workflow. The platform includes AI-powered proposal generation that produces detailed estimates in minutes, real-time project dashboards with daily job logs and photo documentation, automated change order workflows with client approval tracking, a branded homeowner portal, subcontractor bidding and management, material selections with approval workflows, AI-driven expense management with intelligent receipt scanning, and integrated invoicing with competitive payment processing rates.
The platform's most significant differentiator is its AI-native architecture. Unlike legacy platforms that have recently begun bolting artificial intelligence features onto systems originally designed over a decade ago, Kaliun was engineered with AI at its foundation from day one.
"You cannot retrofit AI onto a platform that was designed in 2012 and expect it to compete with a system that was built around AI from the first line of code," said Amar. "That is the difference between adding a feature and building an entirely new category of software."
Amar, a Florida Certified Building Contractor with extensive experience in residential remodeling and post-hurricane disaster recovery, architected every module from real-world operational experience. The platform was designed to mirror the actual daily workflow of a working general contractor — not the imagined workflow of a product manager at a software company.
The company has attracted over $250,000 in investment from Amar and private backers, and is currently onboarding early adopter contractors in Florida ahead of a planned national expansion in Q3 2026. Native iOS and Android applications are currently in beta testing, and the product roadmap includes an upcoming subcontractor marketplace and integrated SMS communication tools.
"Every general contractor in America deserves software that was actually built for them," Amar added. "Not adapted. Not repurposed. Built. That is what Kaliun is."
Contractors interested in exploring the platform can visit kaliun.com to request a demo.
About Kaliun:
Kaliun is an AI-native construction management platform built exclusively for residential general contractors. The platform delivers integrated tools spanning proposals, project management, client communication, subcontractor coordination, invoicing, and expense tracking — all powered by artificial intelligence. Kaliun has attracted investment from founding partner Tomer Amar, a Florida Certified Building Contractor, along with private backers. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information visit kaliun.com.
While the construction CRM market has grown rapidly in recent years, the dominant platforms share a common origin — they were designed by software companies for field service businesses like plumbing, HVAC, and landscaping, then expanded to accommodate general contractors as an afterthought. The result, according to Kaliun founding partner Tomer Amar, is a generation of construction software that forces remodelers to work around the tool rather than with it.
"A kitchen remodel is not a service call," said Amar, who also serves as CEO of TGA Kitchens & Remodeling, a Tampa Bay residential remodeling firm. "It involves design selections, subcontractor coordination, change orders, milestone payments, and months of project management. The platforms most contractors are using today were never designed for that level of complexity."
According to McKinsey & Company's research on the construction industry, the sector remains one of the least digitized in the global economy, with technology adoption rates significantly trailing virtually every other major industry. Separate research from JBKnowledge's annual Construction Technology Report indicates that a significant majority of contractors still rely on spreadsheets, text messages, and paper-based systems to manage projects valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Kaliun was designed to close that gap. Built from the ground up as an AI-first platform, Kaliun delivers a comprehensive suite of tools tailored specifically to the residential remodeling workflow. The platform includes AI-powered proposal generation that produces detailed estimates in minutes, real-time project dashboards with daily job logs and photo documentation, automated change order workflows with client approval tracking, a branded homeowner portal, subcontractor bidding and management, material selections with approval workflows, AI-driven expense management with intelligent receipt scanning, and integrated invoicing with competitive payment processing rates.
The platform's most significant differentiator is its AI-native architecture. Unlike legacy platforms that have recently begun bolting artificial intelligence features onto systems originally designed over a decade ago, Kaliun was engineered with AI at its foundation from day one.
"You cannot retrofit AI onto a platform that was designed in 2012 and expect it to compete with a system that was built around AI from the first line of code," said Amar. "That is the difference between adding a feature and building an entirely new category of software."
Amar, a Florida Certified Building Contractor with extensive experience in residential remodeling and post-hurricane disaster recovery, architected every module from real-world operational experience. The platform was designed to mirror the actual daily workflow of a working general contractor — not the imagined workflow of a product manager at a software company.
The company has attracted over $250,000 in investment from Amar and private backers, and is currently onboarding early adopter contractors in Florida ahead of a planned national expansion in Q3 2026. Native iOS and Android applications are currently in beta testing, and the product roadmap includes an upcoming subcontractor marketplace and integrated SMS communication tools.
"Every general contractor in America deserves software that was actually built for them," Amar added. "Not adapted. Not repurposed. Built. That is what Kaliun is."
Contractors interested in exploring the platform can visit kaliun.com to request a demo.
About Kaliun:
Kaliun is an AI-native construction management platform built exclusively for residential general contractors. The platform delivers integrated tools spanning proposals, project management, client communication, subcontractor coordination, invoicing, and expense tracking — all powered by artificial intelligence. Kaliun has attracted investment from founding partner Tomer Amar, a Florida Certified Building Contractor, along with private backers. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information visit kaliun.com.
Contact
KaliunContact
Maria Perez
727-800-4050
kaliun.com
Maria Perez
727-800-4050
kaliun.com
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