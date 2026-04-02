Penn’s Landing Marina Swan Boats & Bikes by Wheel Fun Rentals Now Open
Wheel Fun Rentals announces the opening of its newest location at Penn's Landing Marina in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia, PA, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Delaware River waterfront just got a whole lot more fun. Wheel Fun Rentals is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location Penn’s Landing Marina Swan Boats & Bikes by Wheel Fun Rentals, offering visitors and locals a playful new way to experience the scenic riverfront with its iconic Swan Pedal Boats and flagship 4-wheel Surrey cycles.
At the center of the new experience are Wheel Fun Rentals’ iconic Swan Pedal Boats, offering a charming, leisurely way to cruise the marina while taking in stunning views of the Delaware River waterfront. Perfect for families, couples, and groups, these eye-catching boats deliver a fun, photo-worthy experience that’s as relaxing as it is unforgettable. Swan Boat rentals are $12 per adult and $7 per child (17 yrs & younger), per hour. Reservations are required and can be booked at wheelfunrentals.com/book-penns-landing.
Starting later this summer, LED-illuminated Swan Boat Night Rides will light up the water after sunset for magical summer evenings along the waterfront. This after-dark offering will add a whole new dimension to the marina, creating a must-do activity for summer nights in Philadelphia.
On land, the fun continues with Wheel Fun Rentals’ signature 4-wheel Surrey cycles, perfect for exploring the waterfront, nearby parks, and the Delaware River Trail. Surrey rentals are available on a first-come, first-served basis, offering flexible, spontaneous fun for those looking to ride along the scenic riverfront.
“Penns’ Landing is truly about bringing the community together and creating memorable experiences along the river,” said Mike Ullerick, Wheel Fun Rentals’ Director of Operations, “We’re honored to be part of such a great community along the waterfront and to help create a destination where families, friends, and visitors can gather, explore, and enjoy the outdoors.”
Whether planning a family outing, date night, group celebration, or simply searching for fun things to do along the waterfront, Penn’s Landing Marina Swan Boats & Bikes by Wheel Fun Rentals offers fun for all ages. For more information about Penn’s Landing Marina Swan Boats & Bikes by Wheel Fun Rentals, including rental details, pricing, and hours of operation, visit wheelfunrentals.com/penns-landing.
With over 30 years of experience in the recreation industry, Wheel Fun Rentals stands as the leading provider of outdoor recreational activities nationwide and is also the official bike rental concessionaire for Philadelphia Parks and Recreation in Fairmount Park at Boathouse Row offering Surreys, specialty cycles, electric bikes, kids bikes, bike tours, and more. For current hours of operation at available rentals at Wheel Fun Rentals Boathouse Row, visit wheelfunrentals.com/BHR.
Media Contact: Sheena Walenta • (805) 650-7770 • swalenta@wheelfunrentals.com
At the center of the new experience are Wheel Fun Rentals’ iconic Swan Pedal Boats, offering a charming, leisurely way to cruise the marina while taking in stunning views of the Delaware River waterfront. Perfect for families, couples, and groups, these eye-catching boats deliver a fun, photo-worthy experience that’s as relaxing as it is unforgettable. Swan Boat rentals are $12 per adult and $7 per child (17 yrs & younger), per hour. Reservations are required and can be booked at wheelfunrentals.com/book-penns-landing.
Starting later this summer, LED-illuminated Swan Boat Night Rides will light up the water after sunset for magical summer evenings along the waterfront. This after-dark offering will add a whole new dimension to the marina, creating a must-do activity for summer nights in Philadelphia.
On land, the fun continues with Wheel Fun Rentals’ signature 4-wheel Surrey cycles, perfect for exploring the waterfront, nearby parks, and the Delaware River Trail. Surrey rentals are available on a first-come, first-served basis, offering flexible, spontaneous fun for those looking to ride along the scenic riverfront.
“Penns’ Landing is truly about bringing the community together and creating memorable experiences along the river,” said Mike Ullerick, Wheel Fun Rentals’ Director of Operations, “We’re honored to be part of such a great community along the waterfront and to help create a destination where families, friends, and visitors can gather, explore, and enjoy the outdoors.”
Whether planning a family outing, date night, group celebration, or simply searching for fun things to do along the waterfront, Penn’s Landing Marina Swan Boats & Bikes by Wheel Fun Rentals offers fun for all ages. For more information about Penn’s Landing Marina Swan Boats & Bikes by Wheel Fun Rentals, including rental details, pricing, and hours of operation, visit wheelfunrentals.com/penns-landing.
With over 30 years of experience in the recreation industry, Wheel Fun Rentals stands as the leading provider of outdoor recreational activities nationwide and is also the official bike rental concessionaire for Philadelphia Parks and Recreation in Fairmount Park at Boathouse Row offering Surreys, specialty cycles, electric bikes, kids bikes, bike tours, and more. For current hours of operation at available rentals at Wheel Fun Rentals Boathouse Row, visit wheelfunrentals.com/BHR.
Media Contact: Sheena Walenta • (805) 650-7770 • swalenta@wheelfunrentals.com
Contact
Wheel Fun RentalsContact
Sheena Walenta
(805) 650-7770
wheelfunrentals.com/penns-landing
Sheena Walenta
(805) 650-7770
wheelfunrentals.com/penns-landing
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