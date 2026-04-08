Albany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Albany, NY, April 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Albany County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST).
This online-only event features over 90+ properties, including residential homes, and vacant lots, available to the highest bidder.
Tax foreclosure auctions like this help Albany County recover unpaid property taxes and return underutilized properties to productive use by generating revenue and stimulating local economic development.
“We’ve had the privilege of conducting numerous successful auctions across New York State,” said RJ Klisiewicz, Operations Manager at Auctions International. “The online format continues to prove its value by attracting a wider audience of bidders and provides easier accessibility to these unique real estate events. This auction offers buyers a convenient, transparent, and competitive opportunity to invest in local real estate.”
To participate, interested bidders must complete an online registration packet and set up a bidding account with Auctions International. Both steps can be completed through www.auctionsinternational.com. Registration packets must be submitted by 4:00 PM on Monday, April 27, 2026. Late submissions will not be accepted.
For a full list of available properties—including descriptions and photographs—visit www.AlbanyCoAuction.com or www.AuctionsInternational.com.
This online-only event features over 90+ properties, including residential homes, and vacant lots, available to the highest bidder.
Tax foreclosure auctions like this help Albany County recover unpaid property taxes and return underutilized properties to productive use by generating revenue and stimulating local economic development.
“We’ve had the privilege of conducting numerous successful auctions across New York State,” said RJ Klisiewicz, Operations Manager at Auctions International. “The online format continues to prove its value by attracting a wider audience of bidders and provides easier accessibility to these unique real estate events. This auction offers buyers a convenient, transparent, and competitive opportunity to invest in local real estate.”
To participate, interested bidders must complete an online registration packet and set up a bidding account with Auctions International. Both steps can be completed through www.auctionsinternational.com. Registration packets must be submitted by 4:00 PM on Monday, April 27, 2026. Late submissions will not be accepted.
For a full list of available properties—including descriptions and photographs—visit www.AlbanyCoAuction.com or www.AuctionsInternational.com.
Contact
Auctions International, Inc.Contact
Nicole Adamowicz
800-536-1401 ext. 111
www.auctionsinternational.com
Nicole Adamowicz
800-536-1401 ext. 111
www.auctionsinternational.com
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